Responsible Business Alliance and Global Electronics Association Publish GHG Emissions Reporting Guidance

Advancing consistent Scope 3 reporting across electronics supply chains

ALEXANDRIA, VA AND BANNOCKBURN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / The Responsible Business Alliance and the Global Electronics Association today announced the publication of joint guidance on Accounting for Scope 3 Category 1 Greenhouse Gas Emissions; saving time, improving data accuracy, and enabling more consistent, high-quality sustainability reporting across global supply chains.

The guidance aims to provide the electronics industry with specific knowledge and practical recommendations to support the quantification of value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in supply chains, specifically for Category 1, purchased goods and services, as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

Companies across the industry face increasing pressure to report credible and accurate Scope 3 emissions data. This includes legislation requiring companies to publicly report third-party assured Scope 3 emissions data and pressure from downstream customers that rely on supplier data to quantify their corporate GHG emissions data to inform their external disclosures and decarbonization plans.

"This joint guidance demonstrates how the Responsible Business Alliance and Global Electronics Association are working together to build supply chain alignment around GHG reporting rules," said Rob Lederer, CEO, Responsible Business Alliance. "By working together to provide reporting guidance, we can have a greater impact and better support companies in their GHG emission reporting and quantification efforts."

"Although Category 1 is a material contributor to Scope 3 emissions in the electronics industry, reporting is currently limited and the use of supplier-specific data is low," said John Mitchell, President and CEO, Global Electronics Association. "We believe practical guidance, such as this from the Global Electronics Association and the Responsible Business Alliance, can help change that dynamic."

Emissions calculations based solely on secondary data limit companies' ability to target supply chain decarbonization and to reflect suppliers' emissions reduction efforts in Scope 3 results. This guidance builds upon recent Scope 3, Category 1 guidance from the semiconductor industry and is designed to support a transition toward an approach that strategically leverages a combination of primary data, including supplier-specific data, and secondary data, enabling clearer insights and more targeted decarbonization efforts.

Guidance such as this is increasingly important to GHG reporting solutions, such as the RBA's Emissions Management Tool (EMT), in operationalizing aligned data requests and enabling more efficient, standardized exchange of supplier GHG data across company supply chains.

View the new guidance on the Responsible Business Alliance website or the Global Electronics Association website.

About the Responsible Business Alliance

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit organization comprised of companies committed to responsible business conduct in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training and assessment tools to support continuous improvement. The organization has a global footprint, with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The RBA also has initiatives focused on specific issue areas, including its Responsible Minerals, Labor, Factory and Environment Initiatives, and its Responsible Glove Alliance. The RBA and its Initiatives have more than 600 members with combined annual revenues of greater than $8 trillion, directly employing over 21.5 million people, with products manufactured in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit responsiblebusiness.org.

About the Global Electronics Association

Global Electronics Association is the voice of the electronics industry, working with more than 3,000 members, thousands of partners, and dozens of governments to ensure a more resilient supply chain and drive industry growth. The Association advocates fair trade, smart regulation, and regional manufacturing, and educates on industry practices, actionable intelligence, and technical innovations to empower the future. The Association collaborates with governments and companies worldwide to advance a trusted and prosperous electronics industry. Formerly known as IPC, the organization serves a $6 trillion market and has offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North and Latin America. For more information, visit electronics.org.

Media Contacts

Responsible Business Alliance:

Jarrett Bens, Senior Director of Communications

jbens@responsiblebusiness.org

Phone: +1 571.858.5721

Global Electronics Association:

Sandy Gentry, Communications Director

sandygentry@electronics.org

Phone: +1 847.597.2871

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Responsible Business Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/responsible-business-alliance-and-global-electronics-association-1157409