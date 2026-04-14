Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended February 28, 2026.

"Since assuming the role of Interim-CEO and spending more time with the team and customers, I am even more impressed with the talent of the team and the strength of our customer value proposition. We continue to make progress in diversifying our customer base, with growth in independent customers helping to balance changes in activity from larger customers," said Hyonmyong Cho, Chairman and Interim CEO. "The Board and I continue to advance the search process for a permanent CEO. In the meantime, the senior leadership team is focused on strengthening our business development and marketing efforts to support customer acquisition, increase engagement, and drive more scalable growth."

Financial Highlights

Q2 FY2026 vs Q2 FY2025

Growth in total customers of 5.0%

Revenue of $1.0 million, a decrease of 1.6%

GAAP Net loss per share of $0.06, versus a loss of $0.03 in the comparable period a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $403,000, versus $117,000 in the comparable period a year ago. Q2 FY2026 included a one-time severance cost of $244,000.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE, provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found on the DSNY website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, together with other GAAP measures, as a measure of our operating performance because it helps us compare our performance on a consistent basis by removing from our results the impact of our capital structure, the effect of operating in different tax jurisdictions, and the impact of our asset base, which can vary depending on the book value of assets, the accounting methods used to compute depreciation and amortization, the existence or timing of asset impairments, and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is a widely used measure of performance and because the adjustments we make provide additional clarity regarding our operating results and underlying profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a measure of profitability, as it does not include the effects of interest, income taxes, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, or non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is included below.

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)







Three months ended

February 28,



Six months ended

February 28,



Notes

2026



2025



2026



2025



























Service revenue 8 $ 1,003,109

$ 1,018,972

$ 2,246,248

$ 2,245,729



















Cost of revenue

















Hosting costs



61,225



41,387



134,556



88,328

Internal engineering support



12,937



13,768



27,569



27,133

Customer support



73,312



78,020



156,226



153,753

Third-party and transactions costs



20,658



16,112



30,845



36,188







168,132



149,287



349,196



305,402

Gross margin



834,977



869,685



1,897,052



1,940,327







83.2%



85.3%



84.5%



86.4%

Operating expenses

















General and administrative



588,339



394,890



756,664



546,219

Sales and marketing



225,982



171,923



413,573



402,481

Product development



424,002



427,735



878,950



839,779

Depreciation and amortization 4,5

167,017



183,724



339,502



350,703







1,405,340



1,178,272



2,388,689



2,139,182

Loss from operations



(570,363 )

(308,587 )

(491,637 )

(198,855 )

















Other income

















Interest and other income



4,053



6,493



8,979



14,901

Net loss before income tax

$ (566,310 ) $ (302,094 ) $ (482,658 ) $ (183,954 ) Current income tax expense



-



-



-



-

Net loss

$ (566,310 ) $ (302,094 ) $ (482,658 ) $ (183,954 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments

40,335



(85,967 )

1,142



(198,636 ) Total comprehensive loss

$ (525,975 ) $ (388,061 ) $ (481,516 ) $ (382,590 )















Net loss per common share















Basic and diluted 6 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 )













Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 6

9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410

Diluted 6

9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



9,637,410



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





Notes

February 28,

2026

August 31,

2025



















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents

3

$ 1,151,271

$ 1,117,889

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $102,996

(August 31, 2025 - $82,184)

8



928,382



863,422

Other receivables





33,270



127,698

Prepaid expenses





33,372



38,252

Deposits





31,991



31,581

Total current assets





2,178,286



2,178,842













Property and equipment, net

4



466,445



752,719

Intangible assets, net

5



30,197



35,282

Total assets



$ 2,674,928

$ 2,966,843













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current











Accounts payable



$ 63,672

$ 70,255

Accrued liabilities





643,286



432,959

Deferred revenue





24,860



41,041

Total current liabilities





731,818



544,255

Total liabilities





731,818



544,255













Stockholders' equity











Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 9,637,410 shares (August 31, 2025 - 9,637,410 shares)

6



9,637



9,637

Additional paid-in capital





8,853,551



8,851,513

Accumulated deficit





(6,313,144 )

(5,830,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(606,934 )

(608,076 ) Total stockholders' equity





1,943,110



2,422,588

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 2,674,928

$ 2,966,843



DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended



February 28, 2026

February 28, 2025

February 28, 2026

February 28, 2025

Net loss $ (566,310 ) $ (302,094 ) $ (482,658 ) $ (183,954 ) Stock based compensation

705



8,144



2,038



18,903

Amortization

167,017



183,724



339,502



350,703

Interest

(4,053 )

(6,493 )

(8,979 )

(14,901 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (402,641 ) $ (116,719 ) $ (150,097 ) $ 170,751



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292327

Source: Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.