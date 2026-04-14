Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Naples Soap Company (OTCQB: NASO) today announced the launch of Celestii, a new premium skincare brand that incorporates revolutionary 3-D stem cells created in a biomimetic suspension rich in growth factors, cytokines, proteins and other bio molecules to replenish the skin, improve hydration, firmness and elasticity.

NASA discovered that in space, cells are unrestricted and grow three-dimensionally, replicating in a nutrient-dense manner. To bring this technology back to Earth, NASA scientists developed a rotating bioreactor with a magnetic field to duplicate the weightlessness of space. Using that same NASA Zero Gravity Sciences Technology, a zero-gravity bioreactor can be used to culture 3-D stem cells here on Earth for use in a variety of applications, including skincare formulas. This technology was honored by the Space Technology Hall of Fame for its contributions to medicine and dermatology.

A Brand Built on Breakthrough Science

At the heart of every Celestii product is that proprietary biomimetic cell suspension developed through advanced zero-gravity bioreactor technology. Each product is then layered with complementary high-performance actives to target specific skin concerns with precision and efficacy.

The brand's flagship product, Celestii Face Serum, features polyglutamic acid (PGA) and is a next-generation moisture-binding formula that helps skin retain water at the surface - outperforming many conventional humectants in both depth and duration of hydration. Paired with multi-molecular hyaluronic complexes, botanical extracts, and targeted actives, the Celestii Face Serum is formulated to deliver visible, lasting results.

Clinically Validated

In a controlled study conducted by AMA Laboratories, this Face Serum demonstrated:

Up to a 161% increase in skin hydration

A 42% improvement in skin firmness and elasticity

As much as a 57% visible reduction in dark circles

Designed for mature, dehydrated, or environmentally stressed skin, Celestii targets the most common concerns associated with skin aging - including loss of firmness, chronic dryness, and visible surface lines - while maintaining a lightweight, fast-absorbing feel suitable for daily use under makeup or SPF.

"Celestii represents our commitment to delivering visible results through sophisticated formulation and ingredient integrity. I created this brand to bring superior science and clinical efficacy to consumers who expect real results. Every product in the Celestii line reflects our belief that high performance and clean, thoughtful formulations can work together without compromise."

- Deanna Wallin, CEO and Founder, Naples Soap Company

Celestii is now available online at naplessoap.com and at Naples Soap Company retail locations.

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 400 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida and products are sold online at www.naplessoap.com. Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company's wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products. Company stock trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NASO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Naples Soap Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292292

Source: Naples Soap Company, Inc.