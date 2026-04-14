Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,000,000 through the issuance of 35,714,286 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.84 per Share.

Pursuant to the investor rights agreement dated May 28, 2024, Endeavour Mining plc exercised its participation rights under the Private Placement and increased its ownership in the Company to 19.90%, subscribing for 8,130,384 Shares. Nioko Resources similarly exercised its participation rights, pursuant to the investor rights agreement dated April 25, 2025, and increased its ownership to 19.07% through the subscription of 14,972,852 Shares.

The Shares will not be listed on any exchange and are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. All funds are denominated in Canadian dollars.

The Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $77,328 to Haywood Securities Inc. in respect of portions of the Private Placement.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to advance exploration at the Company's Côte d'Ivoire projects, as well as for new business development and general working capital purposes.

Alex Ruggieri, CEO and Director of Koulou Gold Corp., states "This financing further validates the prospectivity of our portfolio, strength of our capital structure and team's execution. We are grateful to all shareholders for their support and excited to continue testing high priority targets with approximately C$39 million in the treasury."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Koulou Gold Corp.

Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company holds the rights to eleven exploration permits and applications totaling 3,255 km² across highly prospective greenstone belts in Côte d'Ivoire.

For more information about Koulou Gold Corp., please visit www.koulougoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Alex Ruggieri

CEO and Director

Koulou Gold Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292264

Source: Koulou Gold Corp.