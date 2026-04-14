New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Gelband & Company, a New York-based family office and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the closing of a transaction between Symglass, a rapidly growing Nashville-based drinkware brand and portfolio company of Gelband & Company, and Tervis LLC, a popular Florida-based drinkware company. The transaction combines Symglass's product design expertise with Tervis's extensive manufacturing and sales capabilities and represents Tervis's first product line expansion under its new ownership.







Highly complementary partnership positions Symglass product line for next phase of growth following successful brand revival.

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"I am pleased to have finalized the partnership between Symglass and Tervis, a trusted drinkware brand for the last 80 years which has consistently demonstrated manufacturing and sales expertise. I would like to thank Alex Gelband and Tom Bell of Gelband & Company, who have been incredibly valuable partners over the past year-and-a-half and played an instrumental role in reviving the Symglass brand, for all of their support. In addition to providing capital to acquire and relaunch the Symglass brand, Alex and Tom have served as strategic advisors to the company and played a critical part in negotiating and closing the recent transaction with Tervis," commented Quinn O'Sullivan, CEO of Symglass.

The Symglass brand was acquired by Symglass, Inc., which is led by Mr. O'Sullivan and backed by a group of investors syndicated by Gelband & Company, in 2024. Following the acquisition, O'Sullivan rapidly grew wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales, positioning the company as an attractive prospective partner for a major drinkware manufacturer.

"When we met Quinn, we immediately saw his passion for Symglass, which he originally conceived as a co-founder of the company that developed the brand, and his ability to sell. We are grateful for his hard work and persistence in successfully growing the company," said Mr. Gelband.

"I am impressed with Quinn's accomplishments at the helm of Symglass and cannot think of a more complementary partner than Tervis to take the brand through its next phase of growth. It has been a pleasure working with Quinn to achieve such a positive outcome for Symglass and the investors who supported us in backing the company," added Mr. Bell.

About Gelband & Company: For over 40 years, Gelband & Company has been a trusted partner to companies and individuals in identifying under-the-radar opportunities and working closely with management teams to maximize outcomes. The firm has extensive experience architecting strategic transactions, developing growth and optimization strategies, and navigating capital markets to unlock the full value of investments with asymmetric risk-reward profiles. Gelband & Company is based in New York, New York. For more information, visit www.gelband.com.

About Symglass: Symglass offers a revolutionary line of elegant, virtually unbreakable drinkware. Designed for both commercial and residential use, Symglass products combine the look, weight, and feel of traditional glass with the durability of engineered polymer. Symglass products are sold throughout North America in retail stores and direct-to-consumer through the company's website, Symglass.com. The Symglass brand was originally developed in 2012 and was acquired by new ownership in 2024. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Tervis: Tervis, owned by Tervis LLC, began as a family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its drinkware is renowned for durable construction, timeless decorations & designs, and premium insulation qualities that have stood the test of time. The Tervis Classic Drinkware Portfolio offers an industry leading lifetime guarantee. For more information, visit Tervis.com.

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Source: Gelband & Company, Inc.