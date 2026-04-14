New release unifies personal knowledge, the internet and AI in a single conversation, bridging the context gap left by major platforms

Everyone has the same AI now. The same models, the same tools, the same capabilities. Answer any question in seconds. Build anything in minutes. When access to intelligence is no longer the differentiator, a lifetime of accumulated knowledge is.

Recall, the app that brings a person's knowledge and AI together in one place, today launched Recall 2.0.

The Personal Context Gap

The race to own the personal AI context layer has accelerated. Every major platform has shipped enhanced memory and connectors in the past 90 days. Anthropic rolled out memory to all Claude users and launched Cowork with connectors to more than 38 workplace tools. OpenAI countered with Company Knowledge. NotebookLM added saved conversation history and expanded its context window.

Yet, a fundamental gap remains.

Memory features are still built on chat history: infrastructure without a product to go with it. Connectors serve the enterprise, while a person's own context stays scattered across read-it-later apps, bookmarks and notes. In NotebookLM, knowledge stays locked inside individual notebooks, project by project, never connecting across everything a person knows.

Each solves one piece. None solve the whole thing. A person's true knowledge, what they absorb in a day, what they build on over a lifetime, remains scattered, fading and invisible to AI.

Recall 2.0 is where it comes together for the individual. It does not use personal data for advertising, profiling, model training or any purpose beyond serving the user.

From Knowledge Base to Knowledge Engine

Recall 1.0 was a personal knowledge base. Save, summarize and organize your content with a single browser click.

Recall 2.0 turns that foundation into the engine behind a person's AI, a single chat interface that draws on both the internet and everything a user has saved, written and thought about. A system that thinks with you, using your accumulated context.

Agentic Chat: You Control the Conversation

Talk to your knowledge, the internet or both simultaneously. Ask questions no other AI can answer:

"Condense all my research and personal notes on this topic."

and on this topic." "Now enrich it with new studies published this year."

published this year." "Find the exact moment this was mentioned in the podcast I saved last month.

this was mentioned in the "Find me a movie for tonight based on everything I've loved this year."

One conversation. Personal context and real-time information, working together. Choose from Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini or auto-select. No model lock-in. Switch mid-conversation. API and MCP access let users connect their context to any external AI tool.

Knowledge Is Self-Organized and Connected, Not Siloed in Folders

Most tools organize content into folders. Recall organizes it the way the brain works, through connections and pattern recognition. When content is saved, key concepts are automatically extracted and linked to related concepts across the system, building a personal knowledge graph with no manual effort. These connections then resurface relevant context as users browse through Recall's Augmented Browsing, all local-first.

Listen to a podcast about dopamine today. Read an article about dopamine three weeks later. Recall links them. Patterns form without effort. Connections the user didn't know existed become visible.

This addresses a fundamental flaw in existing personal knowledge management tools, where content idles and gathers dust. Recall brings it to life in real time.

A Full Day With Recall

A March 2026 Boston Consulting Group study published in Harvard Business Review found that productivity fell for workers using four or more AI tools, while those using three or fewer reported improved efficiency. Recall's answer to tool sprawl is not better integration. It is a singularly better application.

Save a morning podcast and listen to the audio summary on the commute in a custom voice. During the day, the browser extension works alongside any webpage. With one click, you can summarize, organize and connect new content to anything saved before. The mobile app captures on the go: movie recommendations, recipes, TikToks, all in seconds. In a quiet moment, spaced repetition quizzes reinforce what matters, turning passive scrolling into retention.

Recall 2.0 handles more than saved content. It is built for original thinking. Daily journals, ideas, notes, all created in an enhanced block-style editor with tables, code blocks, to-do lists and more. Personal notes live alongside saved content and receive the same AI treatment: searchable, connectable and available in chat. No separate note-taking tool required.

AI That Elevates You, Not Replaces You

As concerns grow that AI is making people more passive, Recall takes a deliberate counter-position. Every feature is designed to make users more knowledgeable, not more dependent.

The current trend in AI platforms caters to technically inclined users setting up agents, bots and custom integrations. Recall offers comparable capabilities without the complexity. Summarization, organization, connection and retrieval all happen automatically in one place. There is no learning curve.

"We're looking to AI for answers instead of looking inside ourselves. When everyone has access to the same models, the differentiator is what you feed them. Your notes, your ideas, what you chose to save, what you care about. That's the context no model has. That is your edge. Recall brings that knowledge to center of the conversation. Your knowledge becomes primary, the internet is invited in," said Sankari Nair, co-founder of Recall.

Recall supports more than 35 languages, is free to start and costs $10 per month on the annual Plus Plan and $38 per month on the annual Max Plan.

About Recall

Recall is one place where your knowledge and your AI live together. You save what matters, you write what you think, and over time, you curate an AI that knows what you know. Have the control and choice to talk to your knowledge, the internet or both in the frontier model you choose. The content you save in Recall is organized for you and connected within a knowledge graph, ensuring your content doesn't sit idle and resurfaces as you browse related content in real time. Recall works across YouTube, podcasts, PDFs, articles, TikTok and more in over 35 languages. Founded by Paul Richards, Igor Gligorevic and Sankari Nair, the company has more than 500,000 users in 180 countries. It's free to start at www.recall.it.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414036848/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ami Atha

prforrecall@bospar.com