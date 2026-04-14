New integration gives organizations a clear path from identifying AI risks to stopping attacks in real time

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced a partnership with cloud and AI security leader Wiz, now part of Google Cloud, to give security teams a unified way to analyze and protect AI-powered applications across their entire environment. By integrating the power of Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps directly into the Wiz Security Graph, organizations will gain access to the most comprehensive map of their entire AI footprint, and the tools needed to secure it.

Organizations are shipping AI-powered features faster than security teams can track them. Every new chatbot, copilot, or AI-powered search endpoint is a potential attack surface vulnerable to prompt injection, sensitive data exfiltration, and abuse. The challenge is knowing which ones exist across your web properties, whether they have security guardrails in place, and whether those guardrails are actually working. To help organizations understand their AI footprint and whether they have the necessary guardrails in place, CISOs need a single source of truth where they can better understand and secure their AI and cloud infrastructure.

The integration helps customers autonomously eliminate AI blind spots across their infrastructure, allowing security teams to safely accelerate AI adoption. Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps equips organizations with guardrails at the edge to secure AI endpoints from risks such as prompt injection and unsafe topics, while Wiz's AI Application Protection Platform (AI-APP) simultaneously maps the complete AI application and surfaces the security gaps. By integrating Cloudflare's security rules into the Wiz Security Graph, security teams can prioritize risks based on exploitability. As a result, CISOs gain visibility into the LLMs operating across their web properties and runtime controls to enforce policies. Cloudflare and Wiz are model and host-agnostic, protecting endpoints regardless of the LLM or cloud provider.

"AI is the most transformative technology we've seen in a generation, powering countless capabilities. But for a majority of businesses, it can be a black box. When talking with CISOs today, they are struggling with the balance of being an enabler of innovation with AI, while combating uncontrolled shadow AI across their organization because their legacy security tools are effectively useless at this level," said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. "The Cloudflare and Wiz partnership helps tackle this trade-off. Now, we are delivering a solution to allow innovation with AI at speed, without the worry that their most sensitive data will be exposed."

"Security alignment isn't just about reducing risk, it's an enabler of AI application development," said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility Partnerships at Wiz. "By combining Wiz's end-to-end visibility with Cloudflare's edge protections, we close a critical gap in how AI risk is managed. This partnership gives organizations a unified view of AI application endpoints and shared risk context, helping them stop threats like prompt injection and shadow AI before they start."

Cloudflare's partnership with Wiz empowers customers to:

Discover Shadow AI: identify all LLM endpoints across your web properties, including ones deployed without security team involvement, and understand which are protected and which are exposed.

identify all LLM endpoints across your web properties, including ones deployed without security team involvement, and understand which are protected and which are exposed. Inspect AI Traffic In Real Time: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps runs detections on every request to LLM endpoints to identify and mitigate PII leakage, prompt injection, and custom-defined topics. These detections run in parallel across Cloudflare's global network, without adding latency to AI traffic.

Cloudflare AI Security for Apps runs detections on every request to LLM endpoints to identify and mitigate PII leakage, prompt injection, and custom-defined topics. These detections run in parallel across Cloudflare's global network, without adding latency to AI traffic. Map Sensitive Data Flows: Wiz maps data flows between AI applications, models, and data stores onto its Security Graph, giving security teams visibility into where sensitive data interacts with AI workloads to help teams prioritize remediation.

Wiz maps data flows between AI applications, models, and data stores onto its Security Graph, giving security teams visibility into where sensitive data interacts with AI workloads to help teams prioritize remediation. Verify Guardrails: Wiz verifies that AI deployments are protected by Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps. If guardrails are missing or misconfigured, Wiz alerts teams for direct remediation within the Cloudflare platform.

Wiz verifies that AI deployments are protected by Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps. If guardrails are missing or misconfigured, Wiz alerts teams for direct remediation within the Cloudflare platform. Prioritize Remediation: The integration surfaces which unprotected AI endpoints have access to sensitive data or production systems, so security teams fix the highest-risk gaps first.

The partnership delivers a seamless integration without needing custom workflows or additional agents to deploy. Cloudflare's detections run inline on its global network, one of the largest and most interconnected in the world, so organizations gain AI security without architectural changes or performance trade-offs. To learn more about the integration, please visit:

Wiz Cloudflare Integration

Cloudflare Blog: Cloudflare AI Security for Apps

Wiz Blog: Securing the AI Edge: Wiz and Cloudflare Integrate for End-to-End AI Protection

Cloudflare Partnerships

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare AI Security for Apps and Cloudflare's other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare's customers from using Cloudflare AI Security for Apps and Cloudflare's other products and technology, Cloudflare's partnership with Wiz and the potential resulting benefits to Cloudflare customers, the potential benefits to customers of integrating Cloudflare and Wiz products, the potential opportunity for Cloudflare to attract additional customers and to expand sales to existing customers through Cloudflare's partnership and product integrations with Wiz, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's Chief Partner Officer and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

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Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

Vice President, Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com