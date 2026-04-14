VectorBuilder, a global leader in gene delivery technologies and CDMO solutions, today announced MuteFree AAV, a high-stability AAV vector designed to address ITR instability, a common challenge in gene therapy development. The manuscript describing the technology is now available on bioRxiv.

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) remains one of the most widely used gene delivery platforms for therapeutic development. However, inconsistencies in manufacturing and variable therapeutic performance continue to limit clinical success. One major factor is instability in the inverted terminal repeat (ITR) regions of AAV vectors, which play a critical role in viral genome packaging and transgene expression.

VectorBuilder recently analyzed hundreds of AAV plasmids sourced from academic and industry laboratories worldwide and found that approximately 40% contained mutations in the ITR region. Because ITR integrity directly affects packaging efficiency and transgene expression, these mutations can lead to reduced yields, inconsistent manufacturing, and variability in therapeutic performance. In some cases, developers may need to increase dosing to achieve efficacy, which can increase both cost and toxicity risk.

Existing approaches to mitigating ITR instability often rely on specialized E. coli strains, modified culture conditions, or altered ITR sequences. While these methods can reduce mutation rates, they frequently introduce additional complexity and may compromise plasmid stability or viral yield.

MuteFree AAV was developed to address these limitations. This highly optimized vector system maintains ITR integrity while remaining compatible with commonly used E. coli strains and standard manufacturing workflows. As such, MuteFree AAV supports more consistent AAV production without requiring changes to existing development pipelines.

"Vector design decisions made early in development often determine downstream outcomes in manufacturability, safety, and efficacy," said Dr. Bruce Lahn, Chief Scientist at VectorBuilder. "ITR instability is a persistent challenge that can compromise AAV production and therapeutic performance. With MuteFree, we focused on improving stability at the design level to help developers reduce variability and improve reliability across their programs."

Improved reproducibility at the plasmid stage can have significant downstream implications for gene therapy development. Stable ITRs help support consistent packaging, reduce batch-to-batch variability, and improve confidence as programs transition from research to clinical manufacturing.

The development of MuteFree AAV reflects VectorBuilder's broader focus on improving vector design standards and supporting translational continuity from research to clinical manufacturing. By addressing foundational design elements such as ITR stability, VectorBuilder helps genetic medicine developers reduce downstream development risks.

VectorBuilder will also present related work at the American Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting (May 11-15, 2026). Dr. Bruce Lahn will present in the Tools and Technology Forum with a talk titled "From Research to Clinic: A Practical Guide to Optimizing Therapeutic Vector Design."

The MuteFree AAV manuscript is now available on bioRxiv.

About VectorBuilder

VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted partner in thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies around the world, VectorBuilder is a one-stop shop for the design, development, and optimization of gene delivery solutions from basic research to clinical applications. Its award-winning Vector Studio is a transformative innovation that allows researchers to easily design and order custom vectors online, freeing them from the tedious work of cloning and packaging vectors in the lab. The global company boasts high-throughput vector production capacity, vast vector and component inventories, one-on-one CRO solutions that include advanced AAV capsid engineering capabilities, and state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facilities. With leading R&D and CDMO capabilities, the VectorBuilder team strives to provide the most effective gene-delivery solutions and develop innovative tools for life sciences research and genetic medicine.

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