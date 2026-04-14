RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. APPOINTS JULIAN PLUMSTEAD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.radiusglobal.com Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has announced the appointment of Julian Plumstead as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Plumstead succeeds retiring CEO Scott G. Bruce, who will remain with Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. as a senior advisor.

This appointment marks an important milestone for the company as it continues its growth in the digital infrastructure sector. Joining an established and expanding platform, Mr. Plumstead brings deep industry expertise and a strong track record of leadership to support the company's long-term strategy and commitment to innovation. This leadership transition positions Radius to enhance its portfolio, deepen partner relationships, and capitalize on increasing demand for critical digital infrastructure assets.

Mr. Plumstead has more than three decades of leadership experience across finance and digital infrastructure. He has held senior positions at leading financial institutions, and later joined American Tower Corporation, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer for EMEA and ultimately CEO of ATC Europe, where he led operations across multiple countries and drove significant organic and inorganic growth. Most recently, Mr. Plumstead oversaw all M&A activity for ATC in Europe, LATAM, Africa and APAC, demonstrating deep expertise in strategy, global operations, and value creation.

Mr. Plumstead will collaborate closely with the executive and senior management teams to shape and execute the strategic vision of Radius. Based in the United Kingdom, Mr. Plumstead will lead teams across all regions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Julian as chief executive officer and believe he is the right leader to guide this successful business into its next chapter of growth given his combination of deep financial expertise and proven operational leadership across global platforms," said Alexander Greenbaum, board member and Partner, EQT Infrastructure. "On behalf of the Board, we thank Scott for his contributions as CEO of Radius, leading the team that built a strong foundation and enabled the company's remarkable success."

"Julian's appointment represents a natural next step for Radius, and we look forward to supporting him as he builds on the company's strong momentum in global digital infrastructure," said Jean-Bastien Auger, board member and Managing Director, Infrastructure Investments at PSP Investments. "We also extend our sincere thanks to Scott, whose leadership over the years has been instrumental in shaping Radius into the platform it is today."

"Radius has established itself as a global leader in the ownership and operation of mission-critical digital sites, and I'm excited to build on that strong foundation," said Mr. Plumstead. "My focus will be on further scaling our portfolio, enhancing operational excellence and ensuring that we continue to support the expansion of global connectivity, as the partner of choice for carriers and infrastructure operators worldwide."

About Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. ("Radius Global") is a leading global telecommunications and digital infrastructure investment company. Radius Global specializes in the strategic acquisition and management of critical telecommunication infrastructure including cell site leases, network switches/exchanges, fiber aggregation points, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), data centers, and towers. With more than 13,000+ lease streams spanning across 23 countries, Radius Global is one of the largest international real property acquirers globally. Radius Global is a portfolio company of EQT Active Core Infrastructure SCSp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). More information about Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is available at https://www.radiusglobal.com .

Media Inquiries:

Marlyn García

Vice President, Marketing

Email: media@radiusglobal.com

Phone: (619) 359-3925

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567082/Radius_Global_Infrastructure_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radius-global-infrastructure-inc-appoints-julian-plumstead-as-chief-executive-officer-302741256.html