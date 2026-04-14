EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Science

GeoVax Positions GEO-MVA to Address Supply Constraints in Global Mpox and Smallpox Vaccine Market



14.04.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Highlights Critical Need for Additional MVA Vaccine Supply, Ending the Current Monopoly, Increasing Access and Supply Worldwide ATLANTA, GA - April 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, today highlighted the urgent challenges caused by the supply-constrained, global orthopoxvirus vaccine market and outlined the strategic positioning of its GEO-MVA vaccine candidate to address the limited supply and increasing global demand. A Procurement-Driven Market with Recurring Global Demand The global market for vaccines targeting mpox and smallpox (orthopoxviruses) has evolved into a recurring, procurement-driven market supported by: National stockpile programs across the United States, Europe and allied countries

Ongoing purchasing by global health organizations and regional agencies

Outbreak-driven surge demand tied to periodic global transmission events Recent mpox outbreaks across multiple continents, including the emergence of more virulent strains, have reinforced the need for sustained vaccine supply beyond emergency response cycles. Single-Supplier Market Structure and Limited Surge Capacity The current global supply of MVA vaccines, the preferred vaccine for orthopoxvirus infections due to their recognized safety for use in vulnerable populations, is concentrated with a single commercial supplier. This market structure has contributed to: Limited surge capacity during outbreaks

Repeated depletion of government stockpiles

Increased focus on supply chain resilience and diversification As a result, governments and public health agencies are increasingly prioritizing: Establishment of additional sources of MVA vaccine supply

Expansion of domestic and allied manufacturing capacity

Reduced dependence on single-source providers for critical countermeasures An Established Market Measured in Hundreds of Millions Annually Public disclosures and procurement activity indicate that the mpox/smallpox vaccine market: Has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in annual procurement in recent years

Includes multiyear purchasing frameworks and forward-looking supply agreements

Is supported by both baseline stockpiling demand and outbreak-driven purchasing cycles GeoVax believes these dynamics support a durable and expanding global market, rather than a one-time, pandemic-driven market opportunity. GEO-MVA Positioned as a Second-Source MVA Vaccine Candidate GeoVax's GEO-MVA vaccine candidate is being developed to address the current supply-demand imbalance. The Company believes GEO-MVA is positioned as a potential second-source MVA vaccine, with key attributes including: Leverages the established MVA platform, widely used for immunocompromised and high-risk populations

A defined regulatory pathway, based on immuno-bridging, to an approved MVA vaccine

Late-stage development readiness, with Phase 3 initiation planned during 2026 GeoVax believes GEO-MVA has the potential to support: National stockpile replenishment programs

Global outbreak response efforts

Long-term preparedness and biodefense strategies Alignment with Public Health and Biodefense Priorities The mpox/smallpox vaccine market is increasingly shaped by the intersection of: Public health preparedness, driven by recurring mpox outbreaks and evolving viral threats

National security and biodefense priorities, including protection against biological threats Recent U.S. and international policy initiatives have emphasized: Strengthening biosecurity infrastructure

Expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities

Ensuring reliable access to critical medical countermeasures GeoVax believes GEO-MVA is positioned for both civilian and biodefense procurement channels. Development Timeline Synchronized with Procurement Cycles GeoVax believes its planned development timeline for GEO-MVA corresponds with: Anticipated stockpile replenishment cycles following recent depletion

Continued global procurement activity driven by outbreak preparedness

Increasing policy emphasis on supply diversification initiatives David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax, commented, "The mpox and smallpox vaccine market is not a future construct, it is an active, procurement-driven market with recurring demand and increasing strategic importance. It is also a market currently defined by supply concentration and limited surge capacity." Mr. Dodd added, "We believe that, if approved, GEO-MVA, which is expected to begin a pivotal Phase 3 trial this year, is positioned to enter this market as a second-source MVA vaccine at a time when governments and global health organizations are actively seeking to diversify supply and strengthen preparedness. Our focus is on executing the next phase of development and aligning GEO-MVA with procurement frameworks that support both long-term stockpiling and rapid response capabilities." About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax's broader pipeline includes the development of GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate being evaluated in immunocompromised and other patient populations. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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