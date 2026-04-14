J.S. Held Recognizes the Growth of Professionals Across the Firm

Promotions reflect commitment to expertise, collaboration, and client service excellence.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the promotion of hundreds of team members across multiple geographies and areas of expertise, recognizing their achievements and contributions to the firm's continued growth and client impact. These promotions reflect the firm's commitment to fostering a culture that values and recognizes specialized knowledge, collaboration, and innovation as it continues to deliver exceptional service and strategic insight to organizations in large and emerging markets.

Executive Perspective

Chief Executive Officer Lee Spirer acknowledges, "J.S. Held was founded on the principle of being a trusted advisor, known for objective and insightful perspectives and ensuring clients are in a position to make well-informed decisions." Lee continues, "Today, that founding principle thrives in the hundreds of team members we are proud to promote, each demonstrating the talent, dedication, and integrity our clients rely on."

Deep Expertise for High-Stakes Engagements

J.S. Held is trusted by clients around the world to respond in moments of crisis, delivering deep technical, scientific, and financial expertise when the stakes are highest. Across the firm, teams are called upon to investigate failures, assess damage, quantify economic loss, and provide clarity in complex disputes, often in high-stakes legal and insurance settings where findings must withstand rigorous scrutiny.

The firm's experts conduct technical and financial investigations that address not only physical damage but also the value and integrity of intangible assets, including artificial intelligence and data that enable client products and services. Whether responding to catastrophic events or resolving financial disputes, J.S. Held's work is grounded in precision, credibility, and real-world impact.

This depth of experience in reactive engagements directly informs the firm's ability to guide clients proactively. J.S. Held's deep understanding of how and why things go wrong, along with the financial and operational consequences that follow, enables the firm to help organizations anticipate risk, improve governance, and build long-term resilience. Advisors draw on courtroom-tested insights to deliver forward-looking solutions that enhance performance, protect value, and support long-term business sustainability.

Industry Leadership

J.S. Held experts have been engaged in some of the largest, most complex mandates. More than 1500 experts serve as trusted advisors to organizations across six continents, working with:

84% of the Global 200 Law Firms

75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies

90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers

71% of Fortune 100 Companies

"From every corner of our business, agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric teams provide solution-forward advisory to clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project, which is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years," adds Lee.

Investment in People and Culture

"The team members we recognize today exemplify our core values and are committed to seeking new and innovative ways to serve our clients and advance thought leadership in our industry," shares Marjan Panah, J.S. Held Chief People Officer. Their promotions underscore J.S. Held's strong belief that client service and employee engagement are synonymous, as the firm remains committed to providing a first-class work environment and cultivating a sense of community among its team. J.S. Held recognizes the importance of expert development at all levels within the organization as central to delivering the best solutions for clients.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

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