CLS Health Provides Hope and Healthy Outcome for Patient with Anxiety About High-Risk Pregnancy

New case study shows how Dr. Jihad Harmouche, award-winning OB-GYN with the Houston medical group, developed an individualized treatment plan including innovative robotic-assisted procedure to aid patient with high-risk pregnancy and deliver a healthy baby.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / At 18 weeks into her first pregnancy, after 10 years of trying to have a baby, Lidia Franco was both overjoyed and scared. Previous surgical procedures had increased her risk of losing her baby. However, doctors and hospitals also thought it too risky to perform the procedure normally used to help mothers carry a baby to term. But Dr. Jihad Harmouche of CLS Health provided an innovative solution that helped Franco have a healthy baby, a case study by the medical practice shows.

Dr. Harmouche is an award-winning obstetrician-gynecologist with CLS Health, the physician-owned, physician-led healthcare group serving the Greater Houston area. CLS Health has over 225 physicians and healthcare professionals in 45 medical specialties at more than 40 locations.

Franco, who lives in East Houston, found Dr. Harmouche after consulting several other OB-GYN physicians and was transferred to him from Dr. Nima Goharkhay, a maternal & fetal medicine specialist. Both physicians agreed to collaborate on the case. Franco had previously undergone three procedures to remove potentially pre-cancerous cells from her cervix. However, that also greatly shortened her cervix, making miscarriage or pre-term delivery much more likely.

In such cases, OB-GYNs often perform a cerclage, a relatively common procedure that closes off the cervix and prevents delivery. A maternal fetal medicine specialist attempted that procedure, but it was impossible because of the severity of Franco's condition and the previous procedures. That meant a more complex procedure called a transabdominal cerclage would be required. However, physicians normally only perform the procedure before week 14 of pregnancy. Because of her previous infertility, insurance problems and difficulty finding a physician, her condition was not diagnosed until the 18-week mark.

Franco said she was becoming anxious as her options appeared limited.

Then she met with Dr. Harmouche, who studied her case and came up with an individualized plan for her specific high-risk pregnancy. He suggested the possibility of using a robotic surgical system to perform the abdominal cerclage, but also was careful to provide Franco with a thorough education about the procedure. He explained the risk of miscarriage, the need to deliver via a Caesarean section and the option to leave the cerclage in place for future pregnancies.

"I told the patient, that the procedure was very risky and had not been done before. I felt that this would be the best chance of having a viable pregnancy," Dr. Harmouche said.

His explanation gave Franco the confidence and reassurance she needed. "Dr. Harmouche's extensive surgical knowledge and his calm, warm demeanor made me feel completely comfortable moving forward," she said.

With her consent, Dr. Harmouche and Dr. Goharkhay next had to convince the hospital's ethics committee to approve the procedure. Major hospitals typically decline such cases because of the high risk of miscarriage. But after five days of discussion, the hospital committee approved the plan.

Dr. Harmouche performed the procedure using the Da Vinci robotic surgery system, a technology that allows a surgeon like Dr. Harmouche to control robotic arms that hold a miniature video camera and small surgical tools. That allows him to operate via tiny incisions - often closed with a single stitch - and make tiny, incredibly precise movements in hard-to-reach places inside the patient. Dr. Goharkhay assisted Dr. Harmouche during the procedure by performing continuous ultrasound guidance throughout to ensure the safety of the fetus.

With the abdominal cerclage in place, Franco was able to successfully carry her pregnancy to 37 weeks, when Dr. Harmouche delivered her healthy baby boy, Sebastian.

Franco recovered rapidly and smoothly with minimal scarring. She believes the minimally invasive cerclage contributed to an easier recovery because the smaller incisions resulted in fewer complications and less trauma to her abdomen.

She credits Dr. Harmouche not only with helping her have her baby, but with giving her something she dearly needed.

"This procedure gave me hope. I was able to carry my baby to 37 weeks - without this surgery, my baby wouldn't have made it far," she said. "I truly feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to have my baby alive and healthy with me today."

To learn more about how CLS Health provides advanced, individualized care for pregnancies and other medical conditions, visit cls.health .

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 45 locations and 225-plus providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health.

Media Contact:

Heather Baker

Director of Marketing

Heather.Baker@cls.health

SOURCE: CLS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cls-health-provides-hope-and-healthy-outcome-for-patient-with-anxiety-1157202