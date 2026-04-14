ZENWORK INC: Need More Time to File Your 2025 Form 1040, 1041, or 1120? Request an automatic 6-month extension today with EZ Extension

As regulatory complexity rises, platforms like EZ Extension emerge as a utility for taxpayers requiring additional filing time.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / With the April 15 federal tax deadline approaching, a significant portion of the American taxpayer base faces a familiar dilemma: the choice between a rushed filing or a strategic delay. EZ Extension, a Zenwork solution and IRS-authorized eFiling platform for tax extension forms, is reminding individual taxpayers to file Form 4868 by April 15, 2026, if they need additional time to submit their Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. A timely filed Form 4868 generally gives eligible taxpayers an automatic extension of time to file their federal individual return.

As the filing deadline approaches, many individuals are still waiting on key tax documents, reviewing income details, confirming deductions, or simply trying to avoid filing in haste. EZ Extension encourages taxpayers to make a careful decision: when a return is not ready, filing an extension is often the more responsible course than submitting an incomplete or inaccurate Form 1040.

Backed by the broader trust, technology, and compliance focus of the Zenwork umbrella, EZ Extension is designed to make tax extension filing simpler, faster, and more dependable for individuals and tax professionals alike. The platform supports secure electronic filing, guided workflows, and real-time status tracking to help users complete the extension process with greater confidence.

For Taxpayers, Form 4868 grants an automatic 6-month extension to file individual tax returns (generally moving the deadline to October 15). This personal tax filing extension form covers the following return types for the 2025 tax year:

Form Reports 1040 An individual's annual income, calculates deductions, credits, and determines tax owed or refund. 1040-SR Similar to 1040 reporting requirements but designed specifically for individuals who are 65 years or older. 1040-NR Income, deductions, and tax liability earned in the U.S. by non-resident individuals. 1040-SS Self-employment income and calculates Social Security and Medicare taxes of eligible citizens in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa.

For Businesses (Form 7004): While certain corporate deadlines vary by fiscal year, April 15 remains a pivotal date for many business structures. EZ Extension's platform supports bulk filing for Form 7004 , designed for accounting firms and enterprise teams managing high-volume corporate extensions across multiple entities.

File Form 7004 by April 15 deadline to get an automatic extension for the following returns:

Category Form Return Type Corporations Form 1120 U.S. Corporation Income Tax Return Corporations Form 1120-F U.S. Income Tax Return of a Foreign Corporation Corporations Form 1120-POL U.S. Income Tax Return for Certain Political Organizations Trusts & Estates Form 1041 U.S. Income Tax Return for Estates and Trusts Trusts & Estates Form 706-GS(T) Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax Return for Terminations Trusts & Estates Form 706-GS(D) Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax Return for Distributions

When a taxpayer identifies that their records are not yet audit-ready, a secure extension filing becomes the first line of defense against late-filing penalties. In those instances, having a specialized portal to handle the transmission ensures that the extension itself does not become another point of failure.

EZ Extension removes the "invisible" friction of the extension process by offering the following:

Instant IRS Acknowledgment: Move from submission to confirmation with real-time status tracking.

Accuracy Checks: Built-in error checking ensures that identification numbers and entity details are correct before they reach the IRS.

Account-level Visibility: A centralized dashboard for tax professionals to monitor extension status across their entire client database.

Bulk filing for tax professionals: File extensions for multiple clients in a single workflow, designed for high-volume tax practices.

With just a day remaining before the April 15 deadline, taxpayers and businesses are encouraged to file their extensions now to avoid late-filing penalties.

About EZ Extension: With more than a decade of experience, EZ Extension , managed by Zenwork, Inc., is a trusted IRS-authorized eFile provider specializing in individual and business tax extensions . Built for speed, simplicity, and reliability, the platform helps taxpayers file extensions quickly and securely, minimizing paperwork, reducing stress during peak tax season, and helping filers stay compliant while avoiding costly IRS penalties.

Learn more about Zenwork Inc. and its products at www.zenwork.com , https://ezextension.com, www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

Contact: Ed Pratt

Zenwork Inc.

ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/need-more-time-to-file-your-2025-form-1040-1041-or-1120-request-1157411