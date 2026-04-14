XTAX Inc: With the April 15 C-Corp Tax Deadline 2 Days Away, X.Tax, AI First, IRS Approved, Launches to Reinvent How Businesses File with AI with Human in the Loop

One year into quietly reshaping how businesses file, the AI-native tax platform steps into the spotlight just as Form 1120 deadlines bear down on C-Corps nationwide.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / April 15 is two days away, the federal deadline for C-corporation income tax returns, and for thousands of businesses across the United States that date arrives with the familiar cocktail of late-night spreadsheets, frantic document hunts, and five-figure invoices from accounting firms. For the past year, a growing number of those companies have been quietly filing differently, using x.tax, an AI-native tax preparation platform that today issues its first formal public announcement.

x.tax covers the full spectrum of business tax filings: partnerships filing Form 1065, S-corporations filing Form 1120-S, and C-corporations filing Form 1120. Beyond the standard annual return, the platform also handles extension filings, late filings, and state business tax filings, giving businesses a single destination for their entire tax compliance calendar rather than a patchwork of tools and professionals. For businesses already on QuickBooks or Xero, setup is a matter of minutes. x.tax connects directly to both platforms, pulling in the financial data needed to begin a return without manual exports, re-keying, or reconciliation headaches.

"Tax preparation hasn't fundamentally changed since software replaced paper forms. x.tax is the first platform built from the ground up for an AI-first world, giving every business entity, from partnerships to S-corps to C-corps, a faster and smarter way to file."

The choice to announce now is deliberate. April 15 is the primary filing deadline for calendar-year C-Corps, and the weeks preceding it represent peak pressure for in-house finance teams and the CPAs they rely on. For many businesses, that pressure translates directly into rushed filings, missed deductions, and costly extensions. After a year of real-world use, x.tax steps forward at precisely the moment its value is most tangible.

Unlike generic accounting software that treats tax as an afterthought, or enterprise compliance suites priced for Fortune 500 legal budgets, x.tax is purpose-built for companies filing in the middle: growth-stage startups, founder-led businesses, and small-to-midsize enterprises that have outgrown consumer tools but cannot justify a Big Four retainer. The platform handles the structural complexity of business returns, including depreciation schedules, net operating loss carryforwards, and book-to-tax reconciliations, through an interface designed for business owners and their advisors, not only credentialed tax professionals.

The platform's AI layer is its core differentiator. Rather than prompting users through a linear questionnaire, x.tax connects to existing financial data sources, identifies relevant tax positions, and flags potential issues before they become problems. The result is a workflow that is faster to complete, more consistent in quality, and easier to review than anything available through conventional means.

x.tax is available now at x.tax . Businesses filing on extension, or preparing ahead of the next fiscal year, can begin their return immediately.

About x.tax

x.tax is an AI-powered tax preparation platform for business entities. The platform supports the full range of business tax filings, including Partnership Form 1065, S-Corp Form 1120-S, C-Corp Form 1120, extension and late filings, and state business tax returns. x.tax combines intelligent document processing, real-time compliance logic, and a modern user experience to make accurate business tax filing faster and more accessible. Native integrations with QuickBooks and Xero allow businesses to connect their existing financial data and get started without friction. x.tax is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Media Contact

info@x.tax

x.tax

SOURCE: XTAX Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/with-the-april-15-c-corp-tax-deadline-2-days-away-x.tax-ai-first-irs-1157413