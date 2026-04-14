Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy Named 2026 Youth Empowerment Award Recipient by the League of American Bicyclists

Detroit Nonprofit Becomes First Michigan Organization to Win a National Advocacy or Education Award from the League of American Bicyclists in the Organization's 146-Year History

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy (MTMCA), (Instagram) a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been named the 2026 recipient of the Youth Empowerment Award by the League of American Bicyclists, the nation's oldest and largest bicycle advocacy organization. The award was formally announced Tuesday evening, March 24, at the League's National Bike Summit awards reception in Washington, D.C. No individual or organization from the state of Michigan has previously won a national Advocacy or Education award from the League of American Bicyclists.

The Youth Empowerment Award recognizes a leader who has dedicated their time and energy to mentoring and empowering young people to see the benefits of bicycling as a lifelong skill. MTMCA was selected for its multi-generational, systems-level approach to treating the bicycle not as a recreational vehicle, but as a precision tool for economic mobility, workforce development, and transportation access in one of America's most underserved urban communities.

"This award belongs to every Detroit family we have served, every child who has learned to balance on two wheels, and every worker who rode to their job because they finally had a reliable way to get there," said Mark "Marco" Speeks, Founder and Executive Director of MTMCA and League Certified Instructor. "Detroit gave the world the automobile. We intend to give the world a new model, a city where the bicycle is the engine of economic opportunity."

A City in Need of a Transportation Solution

Detroit's transportation crisis is not abstract. One in three Detroit households lacks access to a personal vehicle. In Detroit Public Schools Community District, chronic school absenteeism stands at 61 percent, with lack of reliable transportation identified as the primary driver. These are not convenience problems. They are economic emergencies. Unreliable transportation degrades employment performance, suppresses family income, and traps children in cycles of chronic absence that compound into lifelong disadvantage.

MTMCA was founded on the conviction that the bicycle, deployed strategically and at scale, can break that cycle. The organization frames every program through the lens of economic development and workforce mobility, not recreation.

The Four Spokes Framework

MTMCA operates through a Four Spokes framework: Access, Skills, Culture, and Infrastructure. Together, the four spokes form a complete ecosystem designed to make bicycle transportation a genuine, sustainable option for Detroit families across every stage of life.

Access connects transportation-insecure workers and families with the bicycles and gear they need to ride. Skills delivers bicycle literacy and safety education to children and adults so they can ride with confidence. Culture builds community identity, visibility, and celebration around cycling as a Detroit way of life. Infrastructure ensures the physical conditions exist for safe, practical bicycle transportation throughout the city.

50 by 50: Detroit's Transformation from Motor City to Cycle City

MTMCA's North Star goal is "50 by 50," meaning 50 percent of essential trips in Detroit made by bicycle by the year 2050. The target reflects a 25-year systems-change timeline, accounting for the generational culture shift required to overcome Detroit's deeply rooted automobile identity. MTMCA believes that changing how a city moves requires changing how a city thinks, and that transformation begins with children.

MTMCA's Programs

Bikes 4 Employees (B4E) is a revolving loan fund that finances new, high-quality bicycles and gear for transportation-insecure Detroit workers. Operated under a service agreement with United Way for Southeastern Michigan, the program allows participants to repay their loans through payroll deductions, eliminating upfront cost as a barrier. B4E addresses the direct connection between unreliable transportation and lost employment opportunities, giving workers a dependable, low-cost commute solution while building financial stability. Bikes 4 Employees is a program of Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy.

Stride and Glide is a balance bike literacy program serving pre-K through third grade students at Noble Elementary-Middle School in Detroit. Delivered in the classroom, the program uses balance bikes to develop the proprioceptive and neurological foundations children need to become confident, capable riders. By introducing bicycle literacy before children develop fear or hesitation, Stride and Glide builds a generation of Detroit youth who arrive at the Joe Louis Greenway Bike Bus already prepared to ride.

The Joe Louis Greenway Bike Bus is a school-based bike bus connecting Noble Elementary-Middle School students along the Joe Louis Greenway, Detroit's 27.5-mile multi-use trail network. The Bike Bus provides a supervised, community-powered bicycle commute to school, directly addressing the transportation barrier that drives chronic absenteeism in Detroit Public Schools. Research from Davis Aerospace High School in Detroit demonstrates that providing students with bicycles reduced chronic absenteeism by 14 percentage points. MTMCA intends to replicate and exceed that result at scale.

Operation: Rack and Roll is an infrastructure initiative to install bike racks at Detroit Public Schools adjacent to the Joe Louis Greenway. The program addresses a foundational barrier to bicycle commuting that is routinely overlooked: most Detroit public school buildings currently have no place to securely park a bicycle. Without bike racks, participation in the Bike Bus is functionally impossible for many students. Operation: Rack and Roll treats infrastructure not as a convenience upgrade but as a prerequisite for full transportation access.

Bicycle Safety Town is a miniature streetscape that teaches children the rules of the road through hands-on, immersive learning. Launched in 2026 with founding partner Trek Bicycle Corporation, the program introduces Detroit youth to cycling as a form of transportation, removing the cost and access barriers that have historically kept families on the sidelines.

Named for a Champion

MTMCA takes its name from Marshall "Major" Taylor (1878-1932), America's first Black world champion cyclist. Taylor proved that a bicycle is more than a machine. It is a tool for economic mobility, independence, and opportunity for those the world counted out. After a sustained lobbying campaign led by MTMCA, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a gubernatorial proclamation establishing Major Taylor Day in Michigan on September 15, 2025. It is the first gubernatorial proclamation by any state in the nation honoring Major Taylor, marking a historic milestone for the sport, for Michigan, and for his enduring legacy.

About the League of American Bicyclists

The League of American Bicyclists, founded in 1880, is the nation's oldest bicycle advocacy organization. Through education, advocacy, and recognition, the League works to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. The annual National Bike Summit brings together cycling advocates, educators, and policymakers from across the country. The Advocacy and Education Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the bicycling movement nationwide.

About Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy

Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy (MTMCA) is a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to leveraging the bicycle as a tool for economic mobility, workforce development, and transportation access. MTMCA operates programs across the full lifecycle of Detroit's cycling ecosystem, from balance bike literacy for kindergarteners to revolving loan financing for working adults. Learn more at MTMCA.ORG.

Media Contact:

Mark "Marco" Speeks

Founder and Executive Director

Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy

marks@mtmca.org

(708) 207-2907

SOURCE: Major Taylor Michigan Cycling Advocacy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/major-taylor-michigan-cycling-advocacy-named-2026-youth-empowerment-award-recipient-1157403