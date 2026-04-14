The Basketball Federation of Ukraine (FBU), with support from title sponsor GGBET UA, hosted Media Slam, the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague's first-ever open media event. The format served as a platform for key market participants to openly discuss the championship's regular season results and how Ukraine's men's and women's national teams performed.

Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - The SuperLeague is Ukraine's official basketball championship and has been held since 1992. In 2026, GGBET UA became its title sponsor. In addition to the season's results, event participants discussed the league's growing competitiveness and fans coming back to games in Ukraine's martial law conditions. The regular season's top five players received awards at the event, and Kyiv-Basket, winners of the Ukrainian Cup, received a check in recognition of their victory.





GGBET UA and the Basketball Federation of Ukraine held the SuperLeague's first-ever open media event



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"We didn't get involved in Ukrainian basketball just to have our logo on a banner. This is a systematic approach for us. We see the increasing interest in basketball, and we want to be a part of that growth. And when the team from the country's capital win the Cup, it's important to recognize such victories. The tougher the competition is, the stronger Ukrainian basketball is," said Sergii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA.

Since January 2026, GGBET UA has been the title sponsor of the GGBET SuperLeague and the official partner of Ukraine's men's and women's national basketball teams. The company significantly expanded its sports presence in 2025, taking on a three-year partnership with FC Dynamo Kyiv, sponsorship of FC Polissya Zhytomyr, and the status of official partner of the Usyk vs Dubois 2 boxing match, all of which strengthened its positioning in the international sports arena. Basketball was GGBET's next strategic direction for development after football and boxing.

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Source: PRNews OU