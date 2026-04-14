Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.: Deep Sea Rare Minerals Appoints Geoffrey McDonald Day to Board of Directors

Veteran global mining executive with over 35 years of experience across exploration, operations, and large-scale mine development brings significant depth to the Company's Board

Appointment enhances DSRM's technical oversight as the Company advances its subsea critical minerals platform

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. ("DSRM"), an American company advancing U.S. critical minerals independence through the responsible exploration and development of subsea mineral resources, today announced the appointment of veteran global mining executive Geoffrey McDonald Day to its Board of Directors. Mr. Day brings more than 35 years of global mining experience across exploration, operations, and mine development, and will support the Company as it advances its subsea critical minerals strategy.

Mr. Day is an Australian geochemist and mining executive with international experience across the global mining industry. His career spans the complete mining lifecycle, including exploration, processing, operations, technical services, environmental planning, and mine closure and rehabilitation, working across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, North America, South America, Africa, and Europe. He also brings significant experience in mergers, acquisitions, and external relations. Mr. Day recently served as Chief Executive Officer of AMAK Al-Masane Al-Kobra Mining Company, the largest publicly listed mining company in Saudi Arabia and a producer of copper, zinc, gold, and silver.

Mr. Day holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geochemistry from Deakin University and a Master of Applied Science in Geochemistry from Monash University, and has undertaken postgraduate studies in Geology and Geophysics at the University of California, Berkeley. His experience across complex mining systems, critical minerals development, and large-scale international operations positions him to provide valuable strategic oversight as DSRM advances its offshore exploration initiatives.

Management Commentary

Tony Romeo, Chief Executive Officer of DSRM, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Geoff to the Board at an important stage in the Company's development. Geoff has worked across a range of jurisdictions and complex mining environments, and his leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our subsea exploration initiatives and long-term strategy."

Mr. Day commented: "I'm honored to join the Board of Deep Sea Rare Minerals at such an important stage in the Company's development. The focus on subsea critical minerals represents a compelling opportunity within a supply chain that is becoming increasingly important globally. The Company is taking a disciplined and technically grounded approach to advancing these resources, and I believe it is building the capabilities required to operate effectively in complex environments. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the advancement of its overall strategy with a focus on execution and long-term value creation."

About Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.

Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. (DSRM) is an American company advancing U.S. critical minerals independence through the responsible exploration and development of subsea mineral resources. DSRM is in full compliance with the NOAA exploration licensing process over roughly 150,000 square kilometers in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone and Western Pacific near Guam. These areas, over which DSRM now has priority of right, are likely rich in polymetallic nodules containing nickel, cobalt, and other metals essential to U.S. energy security, defense, and advanced manufacturing. The Company has recently completed a pre-FEED study for its nodule collection system, targeting first recovery by 2028, subject to regulatory approvals. To learn more, please visit www.deepsearareminerals.com.

Regulatory Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, engineering and design activities, anticipated timelines, and potential future operations of Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Deep Sea Recovery, LLC, related to the potential exploration, evaluation, and long-term development of polymetallic nodule resources, subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: engineering, technological, and manufacturing challenges; the performance, reliability, and integration of subsea systems and equipment; the timing, scope, outcome, or denial of regulatory approvals, permits, and authorizations from U.S. and international authorities; environmental assessments, baseline studies, impact evaluations, and evolving regulatory frameworks governing deep-seabed minerals; changes in governmental policy or political priorities, including those related to critical minerals; commercial, operational, financial, and logistical considerations; the availability and cost of capital and future financing needs; market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and supply-chain uncertainty; potential delays associated with third-party engineering, fabrication, or testing; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media Contact:

Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@deepsearareminerals.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Holdsworth

MZ Group - MZ North America

Direct: 305-341-9451

Email: DSRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/deep-sea-rare-minerals-appoints-geoffrey-mcdonald-day-to-board-of-directors-1157374