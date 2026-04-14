Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Fluent Software Group Enters the Australian Workforce Benefits Vertical with the Acquisition of Eziway

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eziway Salary Packaging ("Eziway"), a leading provider of integrated salary packaging, novated leasing, and Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) compliance software serving Australia's not-for-profit, public health, aged care, and disability services sectors. The acquisition was completed through Fluent Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2007, Eziway has built a strong reputation for delivering trusted, technology-led salary packaging solutions that help Australian employers and their employees navigate the complexity of FBT compliance.

"Eziway is a remarkable business with nearly two decades of innovation, a platform that has earned deep trust across Australia's most essential organizations, and a team that consistently delivers an exceptional standard of client care" said Chris Malouf, Managing Partner at Fluent Software Group. "We are proud to welcome them to Fluent and are committed to supporting Eziway's leadership and staff as they continue to innovate and deepen their impact."

The acquisition represents Fluent's entry into the Australian salary packaging market and reflects the company's broader commitment to growing its presence in Australia.

"When we founded Eziway, we wanted to create a business that would make a real difference for the organizations at the heart of Australia's communities" said Paul Gozzo, Founder of Eziway. "Over the past 18 years, we have stayed true to that vision and built a company we are incredibly proud of. Fluent's philosophy of long-term ownership and investment in the businesses they acquire makes them the right partner for Eziway's next chapter." As part of this transition, James Gozzo has been appointed Managing Director of Eziway, succeeding Paul Gozzo.

"I am incredibly honoured to lead Eziway, having watched the growth and development from the front seat for so many years" said James Gozzo. "Building on our proud history in the sector, we will be, not only continuing our compliant and reliable solutions but enhancing the experience for all customers by way of continued innovation; meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our future holds many exciting new advances, and we can't wait to showcase it."

Eziway will continue to operate autonomously as an Australian-based business, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. Eziway will benefit from shared expertise, operational support, and access to Fluent's global network, while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel, M&A), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Maddocks. Eziway was represented by Feroz Khan (Principal/Founder) and Tony Tabakov (Vice President) from FMK Capital Partners as its exclusive financial advisor.

About Eziway

Founded in 2007, Eziway is a leading Australian provider of salary packaging, novated leasing, and FBT compliance solutions. Purpose-built for the not-for-profit, public health, aged care, and disability services sectors, Eziway's cloud platform enables employers to streamline fringe benefit administration while enhancing take-home pay outcomes for their employees. For more information, please visit: https://eziway.net.au/

About Fluent Software Group

Fluent Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Fluent invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing the long-term support and operational expertise to sustain that growth. For more information, please visit: www.fluentsoftwaregroup.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth. For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-fluent-software-group-enters-the-australian-workforce-b-1157171