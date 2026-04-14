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Dow Jones News
14.04.2026 15:57 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 15. April (vorläufige Fassung)

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 15. April (vorläufige Fassung) 

=== 
*** 00:01 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Streik des Kabinenpersonals 
     (15:30 Kundgebung) 
*** 07:00 DE/Fraport AG, Verkehrszahlen März 
*** 07:00 NL/ASML Holding NV, Ergebnis 1Q 
  07:00 NL/ABN Amro Holding NV, Pre close Bekanntmachung 1Q 
*** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Umsatz 1Q 
*** 08:30 DE/Schaeffler AG, Pre-Close Call 1Q 
*** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise März 
  10:00 IT/Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (MPS), ausführliches Jahresergebnis, 
     Geschäftsbericht und HV 
*** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion Februar 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/-1,7% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  -1,5% gg Vm/-1,2% gg Vj 
  11:30 DE/Multi-ISIN-Auktion von Bundesanleihen im Volumen von 3 Mrd EUR 
*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 1Q 
*** 13:30 US/Morgan Stanley, Ergebnis 1Q 
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index April 
     PROGNOSE: -0,5 
     zuvor:  -0,2 
*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise März 
     Importpreise 
     PROGNOSE: +2,4% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +1,3% gg Vm 
*** 15:00 US/IWF, Fiscal Monitor 
*** 15:00 DE/Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Jubiläumsfeier - 100 Jahre Gründung 
     der ersten Lufthansa, Frankfurt (Teilnahme Bundeskanzler Merz) 
  16:15 US/IWF Generaldirektorin, Georgieva, Presse Briefing zu 
     Global Policy Agenda 
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen 
     Energy Information Administration (EIA) 
*** 17:20 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Keynote bei 20th Annual Symposium on Building 
     the Financial System of the 21st Century: An Agenda for Europe and 
     the United States 
  18:00 NL/MFE Mediaforeurope NV, Jahresergebnis 
*** 20:00 US/EZB-Direktor Cipollone, Rede bei Atlantic Council 
*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book 
  20:00 US/BoE-Gouverneur Bailey, Rede bei IWF-Panel zu 
     "Managing Global Imbalances: Policy Priorities" 
*** 21:30 US/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Rede bei Konferenz zu "The Economic Magic 
     of Equal Opportunity for Women" 
*** 21:30 US/EZB-Ratsmitglied Villeroy de Galhau, Kamingespräch bei 
     Atlantic Council 
*** 22:00 US/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Teilnahme an Panel zu "Deglobalization and 
     Fragmentation: MidTerm Challenges for Central Banks" bei IIF-Konferenz 
 
***   - NL/Airbus SE, Analysteninformation zum vorläufigen Ergebnis 1Q 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mow/apo/hab/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2026 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.