London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Jones Healthcare Group's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), marking a significant step in the company's commitment to reducing emissions across its operations and broader value chain.

As part of its validated targets, Jones commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions 43.26% by 2030 from a 2023 base year. The company also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from upstream transportation and distribution, waste generated in operations, and downstream transportation and distribution 25.0% over the same timeframe. The company further commits that 72.0% of its suppliers by emissions, covering purchased goods and services, will have science-based targets by 2030.

The Science Based Targets initiative is widely considered the global benchmark for science-based climate targets, ensuring emissions reduction commitments align with the level of decarbonization required to limit global warming. Current climate science indicates emissions must be reduced significantly this decade, with meaningful reductions by 2030 and net-zero emissions achieved by 2050. To have an emissions reduction target validated by the SBTi, organizations must measure emissions across scope 1 (direct emissions), scope 2 (purchased energy) and scope 3 (value-chain activities), and establish reduction pathways that undergo rigorous independent technical review.

"Establishing science-based targets requires organizations look deeply at how their operations, supply chains and products contribute to emissions," says Chris Jones Harris, Principal, Corporate Development at Jones. "This work is driving impactful change across our business - from improving energy efficiency in our manufacturing operations to working more closely with suppliers and advancing sustainable materials applications in packaging. This validation reinforces that the steps we're taking today support meaningful emissions reductions over time."

The company's sustainability strategy includes initiatives focused on responsible sourcing, resource efficiency and the development of more sustainable packaging solutions. Recent examples include its award-winning Qube Eco, the first medication adherence pack pre-qualified as recyclable, as well as expanded supplier sustainability assessments and capital investment reviews that incorporate environmental considerations into operational decision-making.

The validated targets are published on the Science Based Targets initiative website: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/target-dashboard.

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About Jones Healthcare Group

Jones Healthcare Group is a global provider of progressive packaging and medication dispensing solutions. For over a century, our deep partnerships and expertise across health, wellness and nutrition sectors have provided clients with unique insights and first-to-market advancements in response to evolving market needs.

Our full-service offering includes graphic and structural design, print and conversion for folding cartons and pressure-sensitive labels, specialized packaging services such as blistering, bottling, pouching, convenience vial filling and kitting, as well as medication adherence packaging and pharmacy products.

We prioritize quality, safety and sustainability while delivering with agility-ensuring customers stay ahead and make a lasting impact. For more information on how we are Packaging the Future of Healthcare, visit www.joneshealthcaregroup.com.

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Source: Jones Healthcare Group