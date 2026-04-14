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WKN: A2PKR4 | ISIN: CA33767E2024 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GIA
Stuttgart
14.04.26 | 15:17
126,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,00127,0016:52
126,00127,0016:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 13:36 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FirstService Corporation: FirstService Completes Two Tuck-Under Acquisitions

Adds Paul Davis Restoration and California Closets Company-Owned Operations in Key Midwest U.S. Markets

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) ("FirstService") today announced that it has completed two acquisitions which further add to the company-owned operations within its Paul Davis Restoration and California Closets business lines. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Paul Davis Restoration recently expanded its company-owned platform with the acquisition of its franchised operation covering the Cleveland and Akron, Ohio markets. This business provides mitigation, contents, reconstruction and mold remediation services to residential property owners, as well as commercial and institutional accounts. The existing leadership team will retain an ownership interest and continue to run day-to-day operations across this Ohio region. This acquisition furthers our strategy of selectively acquiring franchises within our aggregate network of approximately 375 locations across North America.

California Closets acquired the franchised territories encompassing the metropolitan areas of Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky; and Cincinnati, Ohio. This acquisition further expands the owned operations of the California Closets brand into additional markets with significant future growth potential.

"We continue to advance our company-owned strategies at Paul Davis and California Closets as opportunities present themselves," said Scott Patterson, CEO of FirstService. "These tuck-under acquisitions bolster our presence and ability to capitalize on the growth opportunities in major markets across North America," he concluded.

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates approximately $5.5 billion in annual revenues and has more than 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Jeremy Rakusin
CFO
FirstService Corporation
(416) 960-9566


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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