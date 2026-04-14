Terra Innovatum Global N.V.: Terra Innovatum and Mersen Achieve Graphite Prototype Manufacturing and Validation Milestone to support First Deployment of SOLO Micro-Reactor

Milestone builds on prior agreement for nuclear-grade graphite and supports SOLO FOAK (First-of-a-Kind) deployment targeted for 2027 and NOAK (Nth-of-a-Kind) commercialization in 2028

Leveraging Mersen's expertise in nuclear-grade materials, the companies successfully produced a graphite prototype (i.e. an engineering prototype) to support SOLO FOAK development

The graphite engineering prototype has been successfully manufactured to required tolerances, validating reactor system integration and readiness for scalable, serialized production

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR), developer of the SOLO Micro-Modular Reactor, and Mersen (Euronext FR0000039620 - MRN), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, today announced the successful production of a graphite reactor core prototype marking an important step in manufacturing readiness for its FOAK reactor deployment. The milestone highlights the companies' collaboration in advancing next-generation nuclear technologies. It demonstrates also Terra Innovatum's progress in converting supply chain preparation into manufacturing execution as it advances toward FOAK deployment and NOAK commercialization.





"This advance marks an important step in our transition from supply chain readiness to manufacturing execution," said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum. "The successful production of the graphite reactor core prototype, achieved with Mersen, demonstrates our ability to secure and process the nuclear-grade materials essential to SOLO FOAK deployment. Just as importantly, it reinforces the industrial foundation needed to scale from first deployment to repeatable NOAK manufacturing."

"The development of this graphite engineering prototype represents a meaningful technical milestone in the realization of the SOLO reactor core," said Marco Cherubini, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Terra Innovatum. "These components are designed to host critical systems and core elements that influence thermal performance, and overall system reliability. This work also establishes the procedures and quality standards required for repeatable manufacturing and scalable deployment."

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer Mersen stated: "We are proud to contribute our materials expertise as a partner in advancing a new generation of advanced nuclear solutions, which will play an important role in delivering reliable and low-carbon energy. This collaboration reflects the growing role of advanced materials in enabling these technologies, as well as our ability to identify and support emerging growth drivers such as nuclear for the Group."

This milestone builds on Terra Innovatum's previously announced agreement with Mersen securing nuclear-grade graphite and procurement of critical materials required for SOLO FOAK deployment targeted for 2027 and NOAK commercialization beginning in 2028.

ABOUT MERSEN

Mersen is a global industrial group and a recognized expert in advanced materials. The world's leading producer of isostatic graphite, Mersen develops customized, application-specific solutions for highly demanding sectors, including nuclear. The Group combines industrial scale with local execution - with more than 50 industrial sites in 30 countries, including Italy - enabling it to meet rigorous technical and regulatory standards for critical nuclear applications.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," " will," "projected," "continue," "increase," "may," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS - TERRA INNOVATUM

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

Alliance Advisors IR

E: investors@terrainnovatum.com

Media Relations

Fatema Bhabrawala

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

CONTACTS - MERSEN

Investor Relations

Véronique Boca

E: dri@mersen.com

Media Relations

Christophe Menger/Stephan Bürklin

Brunswick

E: mersen@brunswickgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4970a37a-0958-4130-9ca2-de5e608847fa