Alpha FMC: The 2026 Asset & Wealth Management and Alternatives Outlooks

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global asset and wealth management (AWM) and alternatives industries are entering a new phase in which firms need to translate years of investment in artificial intelligence (AI), private markets and data platforms into performance improvements as regulatory and fee pressures intensify, according to the latest AWM and Alternatives Outlooks from Alpha FMC, a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry.

The reports, which are based on qualitative research conducted amongst global leadership teams in AWM and alternatives, highlight how the industry is moving beyond experimentation with technologies such as AI, towards large scale implementation aimed at improving productivity, strengthening risk management and enhancing investment decision-making.

The Outlooks note that while markets remained relatively resilient in this last financial year, despite considerable geopolitical shocks, growth in asset management, wealth management and alternatives has become largely dependent on operational discipline, strong data foundations and clarity of strategic focus. This is at a time when firms face tightening distribution channels, rising client expectations and increasing regulatory scrutiny across technology, liquidity and sustainability.

The AWM report has identified the following themes shaping the industry:

Scaled AI Adoption and Value Realization: AI is moving from pilots to enterprise-wide deployment across research, portfolio analytics, sales and operations, with increasing focus on measurable productivity, decision-making and strong governance controls.

AI is moving from pilots to enterprise-wide deployment across research, portfolio analytics, sales and operations, with increasing focus on measurable productivity, decision-making and strong governance controls. Public and Private Market Convergence: De-equitisation and growth in private markets are driving demand for total portfolio oversight, integrating risk, liquidity and exposure across public and private assets.

De-equitisation and growth in private markets are driving demand for total portfolio oversight, integrating risk, liquidity and exposure across public and private assets. Operational Simplification and Resilience: Fee pressure is driving firms to simplify technology estates and processes, with greater reliance on data foundations, automation and vendor oversight to improve efficiency and reduce risk.

Fee pressure is driving firms to simplify technology estates and processes, with greater reliance on data foundations, automation and vendor oversight to improve efficiency and reduce risk. Governance and Regulatory Discipline: Diverging global regulation is strengthening governance, with firms embedding risk, compliance, AI oversight, cyber resilience and sustainability earlier in product and tech development.

The Alternatives report has identified the following themes:

AI Operationalisation and End-to-End Automation: Firms are using AI for monitoring, sourcing, due diligence and portfolio oversight, with automation key to scaling AUM across credit, private equity and real estate.

Firms are using AI for monitoring, sourcing, due diligence and portfolio oversight, with automation key to scaling AUM across credit, private equity and real estate. Hybrid Strategies and Product Diversification: Managers are expanding into credit, secondaries and hybrid structures, while evergreen and semi-liquid vehicles increase access but require stronger liquidity and reporting controls.

Managers are expanding into credit, secondaries and hybrid structures, while evergreen and semi-liquid vehicles increase access but require stronger liquidity and reporting controls. Data, Transparency and Portfolio Oversight: Growing product complexity is driving demand for unified data models, improved valuation governance and portfolio-wide visibility across public and private markets.

Growing product complexity is driving demand for unified data models, improved valuation governance and portfolio-wide visibility across public and private markets. Governance, Liquidity and Risk Discipline: As insurance capital and retail participation increases in alternatives investing, liquidity management, governance frameworks and cyber security are becoming increasingly important.

Alpha FMC's Asset and Wealth Management and Alternatives Outlooks draw on insights from senior leadership across asset management firms, wealth managers and institutional asset owners. The research examines the priorities of CEOs, Chief Investment Officers (CIOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and functional leaders as they position their organisations for sustainable growth.

Joe Morant, Global Head of Asset and Wealth Management Consulting at Alpha FMC said the industry is now entering a more disciplined phase of transformation: "Over the past few years, asset and wealth managers have invested heavily in AI, data platforms and private market capabilities. In the coming financial year, the focus will shift firmly to execution - ensuring these investments deliver tangible, measurable value while strengthening operating resilience and maintaining regulatory confidence is key. Shareholders and clients will demand improvements."

Nick Fienberg, Global Head of Alternatives at Alpha FMC commented: "It's been an interesting year for alternatives. There has been a gradual de-equitisation of global markets with companies staying private for longer and delisting. Credit markets have burgeoned to around $3.5tn, dwarfing equity markets, albeit the sector has well-documented challenges. Infrastructure is no longer just roads and bridges, but the plumbing of the digital and energy economy. This all means that alternative asset managers, whether in credit, private equity or real estate, are adapting their business models and processes for wealth and retail investment, using data and AI to improve performance, governance and risk management."

Both outlooks can be downloaded online here.

About Alpha FMC

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry. Alpha combines highly specialist sector-focused strategy, management consulting and technology expertise to support the client transformation lifecycle. Founded in 2003, it now has over 1,540 consultants across North America, UK, Europe, MENA and APAC.

Alpha has been supported by investment partner Bridgepoint, one of the world's leading quoted private asset growth investors, since 2024.



