ServiceTitan: Landscape Workshop Scales Multi-State Operations with Aspire Software

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire Software , a ServiceTitan company and leading software provider for landscape businesses, today announced that its customer, Landscape Workshop , a full-service commercial grounds management provider serving clients across the Southeastern United States, is leveraging Aspire's solutions to support its continued expansion and operational success.

As the commercial landscaping industry continues its consolidation, companies are increasingly investing in technology to standardize operations, improve financial visibility, and support scalable growth strategies. Landscape Workshop has expanded its footprint across 12 states, supported by a strong performance-driven culture and a commitment to delivering high-quality service to commercial clients. Aspire has supported Landscape Workshop's operational initiatives since 2017, enabling standardized processes, streamlining workflows, integrating new acquisitions and providing real-time insights across its growing business.

"Landscape Workshop represents the type of high-performing organization that is setting a new standard for operational excellence in the landscaping industry," said Eli Zevin, General Manager of Landscaping at Aspire. "By leveraging Aspire to help centralize workflows, enhance visibility across their organization, and support acquisition integration, they've built a strong platform positioned for continued growth."

"Aspire has played an important role in helping us build a disciplined and scalable operating platform as we've grown," said J.T. Price, CEO of Landscape Workshop. "Our performance culture is rooted in accountability and execution, and having the right systems in place serves as a critical operational foundation that allows us to maintain visibility across our business while continuing to expand."

Landscape Workshop delivers a comprehensive range of services, including commercial landscape maintenance, enhancements, and installation, supported by a large and experienced workforce across the Southeast. In May 2025, an Ares Private Equity fund acquired a majority stake in Landscape Workshop to further scale its footprint, drive customer growth and continue delivering quality and professional service.

For more information about Aspire Software, visit www.youraspire.com

About Aspire Software

Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company, offers business management software for landscape maintenance, landscape construction, and snow & ice management companies. Aspire's cloud-based SaaS solution helps field service companies manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges. Aspire helps contractors change the way they manage their business to enable them to provide better service, improve margins, and increase productivity. Aspire is based in Chesterfield, MO. For more information, please visit http://www.youraspire.com

About Landscape Workshop

Landscape Workshop is a full-service commercial grounds management provider serving clients across the Southeastern United States. The company delivers landscape maintenance, enhancement, and installation services and has built a reputation for excellence through its experienced workforce, operational discipline, and commitment to high performance. As one of the largest landscaping companies in the U.S., Landscape Workshop continues to expand its footprint across multiple states.