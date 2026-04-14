GlycoNex, Inc.: GlycoNex Receives PMDA Approval in Japan to Initiate First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of GNX1021 in Gastrointestinal Cancers

GNX1021 is a glycan-targeting antibody-drug conjugate designed to address tumor heterogeneity in gastrointestinal cancers

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoNex, Inc. (4168, hereinafter referred to as GNX), clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) has approved the initiation of a first-in-human (FIH) Phase 1 clinical trial of GNX1021, the company's lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancers.

This milestone marks GlycoNex's transition into clinical-stage development for its proprietary glycan-targeting ADC platform and represents a significant step toward addressing high unmet need in gastric and other gastrointestinal malignancies.

The multi-center, multinational Phase 1 study in patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancers is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of GNX1021 and to establish a recommended dose range for subsequent clinical development. The first phase of the trial will be conducted in Japan and Taiwan. Patient enrollment in Japan is expected to begin in June 2026. GlycoNex plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in Taiwan in June 2026, with enrollment anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

"PMDA approval to initiate our first-in-human study is a defining milestone for GlycoNex and a critical validation of our glycan-targeting platform," said Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of GlycoNex. "GNX1021 represents a differentiated approach to ADC development, designed to address tumor heterogeneity by targeting glycan structures broadly expressed across multiple cancer-associated proteins. We believe this unique mechanism, combined with the selective expression of the bLeB/Y antigen in gastrointestinal tumors, positions GNX1021 to potentially deliver meaningful clinical benefit, particularly in gastric cancer where new treatment options are urgently needed."

GNX1021 is an innovative ADC designed to target branched glycan antigens that are abnormally overexpressed on tumor cell surfaces. Unlike conventional targeted therapies that recognize a single protein epitope, GNX1021 exploits aberrant glycan structures across multiple tumor-associated membrane proteins, enabling multi-target engagement and potentially overcoming a key limitation of existing precision oncology agents.

GNX1021 targets the bLeB/Y antigen, which is highly expressed in epithelial tumors-including gastric, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers-while showing minimal expression in healthy human tissues. This unique targeting mechanism enables GNX1021 to identify cancer cells with high specificity, significantly improving the therapeutic index and patient safety.

In preclinical safety assessments, GNX1021 demonstrated a controlled and predictable safety profile in toxicology studies involving rats and cynomolgus monkeys. Results indicated a stable metabolic process with no significant drug accumulation or unanticipated damage to major organs. These findings not only validate the biosafety of GNX1021 but also provide robust scientific evidence to support its transition into human clinical trials.

Dr. Yang concluded: "We are encouraged by continued global interest in novel ADCs with differentiated targets. As GNX1021 advances through clinical development, we believe it has the potential to generate significant strategic partnering interest while, more importantly, advancing a new therapeutic approach for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Reflecting on recent global ADC licensing trends, drugs with unique targets that have reached Phase 1 clinical trials often command total deal values ranging from several hundred million to over a billion USD."

About GlycoNex Inc.

GlycoNex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies that effectively inhibit tumor growth while minimizing side effects. GlycoNex possesses a robust pipeline led by GNX102, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to target abnormal sugar molecules in cancer cells. GNX102 has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials with data demonstrating excellent safety and promising efficacy. GlycoNex is also advancing a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that precisely attack cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. GlycoNex is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit http://www.glyconex.com.tw.

Contacts for GlycoNex, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

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Jason Rando

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SOURCE GlycoNex, Inc.