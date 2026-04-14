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PR Newswire
14.04.2026 14:18 Uhr
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King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) Subsidiary Heavenly Grace Limited Continues with Revenue Milestone with US$205,000 Sale of Rare Collectibles

HONG KONG, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) ("KRFG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Heavenly Grace Limited ("HGL"), has successfully completed the sale of two rare collectible artifacts to Sunny Hill Technology Limited. These transactions, totaling approximately US$205,00, represents another validation of the Company's strategic expansion into the high-value asset trading market.

Transaction Highlights

Despite the return of certain collectible items in December which appears to be difficult to seek market buyers, Heavenly Grace Limited continues to execute a series of purchases of high-value asset items at a discounted value, and seek market buyers.

Management Commentary

"We are happy to see more sales coming through the collectibles items that we have selected and acquired," said Polin Wong, CEO of Heavenly Grace Limited. "This sale covers two Modern Imitation Wucai Fu-Shou-Kang-Ning Flowers and Bords Square Vases. We are able to sell them to interested buyer with US$205,000, making a gross profit of around US$30,000."

Strategic Outlook

Heavenly Grace Limited operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of OneSolution Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG). This corporate structure allows HGL to leverage broader capital markets while focusing on its niche expertise in the collectibles sector.

About King Resources, Inc.

King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and growing high-potential businesses. Through its subsidiaries, including Heavenly Grace Limited, the Company aims to generate sustainable revenue streams and maximize returns for its investors through business consultation services, as well as investing and selling of high value collectible items.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that KRFG is a holding company. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in KRFG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10-K filed on July 15, 2025. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. KRFG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE King Resources, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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