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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 16:46 Uhr
193 Leser
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Ai-Media Technologies LLC: AI-Media Unveils LEXI Text Encoder and LEXI Voice Encoder in Major Product Milestone at NAB 2026

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Media, a global leader in AI-powered language technology and live captioning solutions, today announced the launch of two new next-generation encoders - the LEXI Text Encoder and LEXI Voice Encoder - at NAB Show 2026. Marking the company's first new encoder hardware release in over a decade, this milestone builds on the proven success of AI-Media's industry gold-standard Encoder Pro (HD592), trusted by broadcasters and enterprises worldwide.

The new solutions deliver powerful performance upgrades, advanced AI-driven capabilities, and a flexible subscription-based model designed to transform live broadcast workflows.

Built for the evolving demands of live production, both encoders combine high-performance hardware with intelligent automation to deliver greater efficiency, scalability, and quality across broadcast environments.

Next-Generation Encoder Highlights:

  • 4K Broadcast Ready (12G-SDI) - Engineered for high-performance live production with full 4K support.
  • Upgraded Processing Power - Future-proofed hardware designed to support increasingly complex AI-driven workflows.
  • LEXI Live Sync (formerly CCMatch) - Configurable timing alignment ensures captions and translations remain perfectly synced with video feeds.
  • Flexible Integration - Designed to work seamlessly across SDI, IP, and cloud-based workflows within the AI-Media ecosystem.

The LEXI Voice Encoder further enhances multilingual workflows with advanced AI sound separation and clean-up, isolating speech and removing background noise to optimise audio inputs for high-quality voice translation.

"This marks a significant step forward for AI-Media," said Bill McLaughlin, Chief Product Officer at AI-Media. "For the first time in over a decade, we're introducing entirely new encoder hardware-built not just to support today's workflows, but to power the next generation of AI-driven live production. We're focused on delivering the infrastructure that enables content to be understood in any language, anywhere in the world."

AI-Media is also introducing a Hardware-as-a-Subscription (HaaS) model across its encoder range, including the new releases. This approach eliminates upfront capital expenditure and provides customers with a scalable, cost-effective way to access the latest technology as their needs evolve.

As part of its NAB 2026 presence, AI-Media is offering a limited-time incentive, with customers able to secure three months FREE, enabling immediate access to next-generation technology while reducing upfront costs.

At NAB 2026, AI-Media will also showcase its full LEXI Suite, an end-to-end ecosystem of AI-powered solutions designed to enhance accessibility, engagement, and global reach:

  • LEXI Text - Industry-leading live captioning
  • LEXI Voice - AI-generated multilingual voice translation
  • LEXI Translate - Real-time language translation
  • LEXI AD (Audio Description) - Enhanced accessibility for visually impaired audiences
  • LEXI AI (Insights) - Actionable data and performance analytics

Visitors to the AI-Media booth will experience how the LEXI Suite integrates seamlessly with the new encoder technology to deliver a unified, scalable solution for broadcasters, enterprises, and content owners.

In addition, attendees can experience AI-Media technology across NAB through partner installations, including collaborations with AudioShake, Grass Valley and NVIDIA, demonstrating high-performance, AI-enabled workflows across the broadcast ecosystem.

Attendees can visit AI-Media at Booth W2142 to see live demonstrations of the new encoders and the full LEXI ecosystem in action.

About AI-Media
AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in live AI-powered language solutions and broadcast infrastructure. Its LEXI Suite delivers a range of SaaS solutions - including LEXI, LEXI Translate, LEXI Voice, and LEXI Insights - enabling real-time captioning, translation, multilingual workflows, and metadata-driven insights, enhanced by advanced AI for greater accuracy, performance, and operational efficiency. Underpinning these solutions, AI-Media's broadcast-grade encoder technology ensures seamless integration into live production environments across IP, SDI, and streaming workflows. Trusted worldwide, AI-Media empowers broadcasters, enterprises, and governments to scale communication, enhance accessibility, and unlock new markets and value from content through intelligent language technologies.



Media Contact: Fiona Habben fiona.habben@ai-media.tv

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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