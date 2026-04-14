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WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 16:50 Uhr
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Keyholder Vacations Launches DVC Fan Forums, Expanding Its Disney Travel Community Platform

New Online Forum Creates a Dedicated Space for Disney Vacation Club Members, Disney Travelers and Fans to Connect Through Discussion, Insights and Shared Planning

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Keyholder Vacations announced the official launch of DVC Fan Forums, a new online community platform designed to bring together Disney Vacation Club Members, Disney travelers, and fans in a dedicated space for discussion, planning, and connection. The launch expands the company's growing media and community ecosystem centered around Disney-focused travel. The original blog announcement positions the forums as a new community platform under the Keyholder Vacations family, with DVC Fan serving as the foundation for that expansion.

As part of the Keyholder Vacations family of brands, DVC Fan has spent the past seven years building an audience through Disney Vacation Club-focused content, news, and storytelling. According to the announcement, DVC Fan is also home to The DVC Show, a weekly podcast reaching more than 15,000 viewers and listeners each week, giving the new forum platform an established audience base from day one.

"From the very beginning, our goal with DVC Fan was to create a place where people could connect over a shared passion," said Paul Krieger, Creative Director of DVC Fan. "Over the years, that community has grown into something incredibly special. DVC Fan Forums is the next step in giving that community a true home."

Unlike traditional social platforms, DVC Fan Forums was created as a focused environment for deeper discussion across Disney Vacation Club, Disney Parks, travel, and related topics. The platform launched with an ad-free experience, community discussion tools, and a Supporter Lounge for Patreon supporters, with future enhancements expected to include tools related to Disney Vacation Club activity, including resale trends and ROFR tracking.

The new platform also reflects Keyholder Vacations' broader strategy of building community-driven engagement around its portfolio of Disney-focused brands. In the launch announcement, the company identifies its portfolio as including DVC Fan, DVC Resale Market, DVC Rental Store, Monera Financial, Magic Vacation Title, Be Our Guest Vacations, and Unlocked Magic.

About Keyholder Vacations

Keyholder Vacations is a premier family of travel service brands, offering end-to-end vacation solutions including Disney Vacation Club rentals and resales, nationwide travel planning, theme park ticketing, financing, and title services. As the #1 DVC resale company and #1 DVC rental company in the world, and home to a Platinum Earmarked Disney travel agency, Keyholder Vacations serves hundreds of thousands of families each year. The company also includes Unlocked Magic, a rising leader in discounted Disney and Universal ticket sales, and the innovative Keyholder Vacations Club, a first-of-its-kind loyalty program uniting all brands under one powerful guest experience.

Media Contact
Marissa Vallotton
Chief Marketing Officer
Keyholder Vacations
marissa@keyholdervacations.com
(626) 320-0161

SOURCE: Keyholder Vacations



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/keyholder-vacations-launches-dvc-fan-forums-expanding-its-disney-travel-community-platform-1157318

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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