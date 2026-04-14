EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.04.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: AIXTRON SE Street: Dornkaulstraße 2 Postal code: 52134 City: Herzogenrath

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG. Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash Settlement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 25 March 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.02 % 5.05 % 5.07 % 113456120 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0WMPJ6 17264 0 0.02 % 0.00 % Total 17264 0.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 210756 0.19 % European Call Warrant 2027-06-25 2026-06-26 to 2027-06-25 100587 0.09 % Forward on basket 2026-04-13 71709 0.06 % Total 383052 0.34 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 118203 0.10 % American Call Warrant 2049-12-31 2026-06-19 to 2049-12-31 Cash 1191501 1.05 % European Call Warrant 2026-09-18 2026-06-19 to 2026-09-18 Cash 6923 0.01 % European Put Warrant 2027-03-26 2026-06-26 to 2027-03-26 Physical 39214 0.03 % American Put Warrant 2033-01-03 2026-06-19 to 2033-01-03 Cash 30103 0.03 % American Call Warrant on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash 1313439 1.16 % American Call Option 2033-01-03 2026-06-19 to 2033-01-03 Cash 1264226 1.11 % European Call Option 2026-06-19 2026-06-19 Cash 74 0 % American Put Option 2033-01-03 2026-06-19 to 2033-01-03 Cash 49173 0.04 % American Call Option on basket 2033-01-03 Until 2033-01-03 Cash 1334653 1.18 % Total 5347509 4.71 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

31 March 2026





14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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