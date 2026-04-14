BULL SAS: Bull and Equal1 Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Hybrid Quantum-HPC Integration in Europe

Paris, France and Dublin, Ireland - 14 April, 2026 -Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, and Equal1, a global pioneer in silicon-powered quantum computing, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the next generation of hybrid quantum-classical technologies with European solutions.

At a time when quantum computing is transitioning from promise to practical reality, Bull and Equal1 share a common objective to accelerate the adoption of quantum-enhanced computing for industrial and scientific applications. By enabling seamless hybridization between classical HPC and quantum computing, the partnership aims to lower the barrier for industrial and scientific adoption of quantum-accelerated workloads.

The partnership brings together Bull's world-class supercomputing infrastructure and quantum emulation expertise with Equal1's breakthrough silicon-spin quantum computers. By interfacing Equal1's hardware directly with Bull's Qaptiva platform, the companies offer quantum computing capabilities in existing AI and HPC data centre environments, enabling users to develop, test and optimise quantum algorithms and use cases while mitigating the uncertainty and error rates of current-generation quantum hardware.

The collaboration focuses on three core pillars:

Technical Integration: Developing a seamless connector between Equal1's rack-mounted quantum servers and Bull's Qaptiva software stack to enable high-speed hybridisation between classical supercomputers and quantum processors.

Joint R&D: Advancing research in silicon-spin qubit characterisation and physics to drive the development of scalable, energy-efficient quantum-on-chip technology.

Sovereign European Projects: Collaborating on European Union-led quantum initiatives to strengthen the continent's technological sovereignty in the global quantum race.





Bruno Lecointe, SVP, Global Head of HPC, AI and Quantum at Bull, said:

"The convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies is redefining how we address the world's most complex challenges, Ten years after launching the first quantum emulator of the market, innovation has always been part of Bull's DNA and we remain committed to designing hybrid architectures that help translate emerging technologies into operational capability By integrating Equal1's silicon-spin quantum servers into our Qaptiva ecosystem, we are enabling a seamless bridge between HPC, quantum emulation and quantum execution. This alliance ensures our customers can leverage quantum-centric supercomputing to achieve real-world outcomes with unprecedented efficiency and performance."

Jason Lynch, CEO of Equal1, commented:

"By building quantum processors on standard silicon, we are turning quantum from bespoke laboratory hardware into deployable infrastructure. This collaboration with Bull is a vital step in bridging the gap between breakthrough hardware innovation and industrial workloads. Together, we are positioning our joint solutions as the standard for high-performance computing, enabling seamless integration into existing data centres and driving a more sustainable digital future."

Under the terms of the MoU, the parties will establish a framework for technical exchange and joint project evaluation, initially focused on advancing physics-based simulations and large-scale datacentre infrastructure.

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

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About Equal1

Equal1 is a global leader in silicon-powered quantum computing technology. Headquartered in Dublin, the company delivers the world's first rack-mounted, hybrid quantum-classical computer using silicon-spin quantum processors. Its flagship Bell-1 Quantum Server is designed for seamless integration into standard datacenter environments, providing a scalable path to millions of on-chip qubits.

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