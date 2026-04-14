Sintana Energy Inc.: Intention to List on the Namibia Securities Exchange

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has engaged IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd. as its sponsor and corporate advisor and initiated discussions with the Namibia Securities Exchange with a view to being admitted for trading on Namibia's national exchange. Subsequent to the admission, the Company intends to explore options to provide and develop liquidity for local Namibian investors.

Knowledge Katti, Director of Sintana and Chairman of Custos Energy, said: "It has always been my vision to see Namibians - especially our youth - become true participants in the wealth that lies beneath our own soil and waters. Sintana's listing on the Namibia Securities Exchange is the realisation of that vision. This is more than a financial opportunity; it is a chance for young Namibians to diversify their futures, to build generational wealth, and to hold a direct stake in the energy story that will define our nation for decades to come.

We are proud that this initiative stands in full alignment with the government's Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), particularly its focus on youth empowerment and wealth creation for all Namibians - especially our most vulnerable communities. By opening ownership of Namibia's offshore opportunity to Namibians, we are not just listing a company - we are planting the seeds of an ownership economy, one where every young Namibian can say: this resource is mine, this future is mine, and I am invested in it."???????????????? he added.

Robert Bose, CEO of Sintana, said: "Namibia has been at the heart of Sintana's progress since the opening of the offshore opportunity in 2022. We are excited to take an overdue step to offer local Namibian investors the opportunity to join us as owners of Sintana at this pivotal time in the evolution of Namibia's energy industry. With upcoming activity across our offshore portfolio, we are keen to become the first oil and gas company to provide Namibians the opportunity to invest directly in the opportunity and significant upcoming developments."

Tiaan Bazuin, CEO of Namibia Securities Exchange, said: "The NSX stands ready as conduit for Namibians to be part of the shareholding in our natural resources. We look forward to welcoming Sintana Energy to the NSX and encourage all sectors to open their shareholding base to their employees, the Namibian public, and our institutions. Our goal is dual fold, to deepen and diversify the investing universe for all Namibians."

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000 Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO - Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this announcement contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Sintana. Forward-looking statements are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "maintain", "continue to", "pursue", "design", "result in", "sustain" "estimate", "potential", "growth", "near-term", "long-term", "forecast", "contingent" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Forward-looking statements are based upon, among other things, factors, expectations and assumptions that Sintana has made as at the date of this announcement regarding, among other things, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the anticipated schedule for receipt of funds pursuant to the Settlement Agreement.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability of Sintana to receive all necessary regulatory approvals and third party satisfaction of all conditions of the Settlement Agreement.

Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Sintana does not assume any obligation or intent to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/intention-to-list-on-the-namibia-securities-exchange-1157398