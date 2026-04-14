The European Global Business Awards 2026 Recognises Organisations for Leadership and Innovation Worldwide

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / The European Global Business Awards, published by The European, continue to recognise excellence, leadership and innovation across global business as part of the ongoing 2026 awards cycle. The programme remains one of the world's leading benchmarks for corporate performance, highlighting organisations and individuals whose strategic decisions, market influence and operational strength shape industries worldwide.

Since 2012, the Awards have celebrated high-performing organisations of every scale - from major multinationals to emerging growth firms - providing international visibility through editorial coverage, digital profiling and inclusion in the annual Winners Supplement. Honourees benefit from enhanced credibility in investor communications, client engagement and corporate reporting, while joining a global community of leaders driving progress across finance, technology, sustainability, corporate governance and more.

2026 Winners Announced So Far

Afore SURA

Pension Fund Management Company of the Year

Africa Bitcoin Corporation

Bitcoin-Backed Corporate Visionary

Champion of SME Growth & Inclusion - Africa

African Financial Innovation Leadership

asc impact

ASC Impact for Sustainable Value Creation

Excellence in Impact-Driven Investment

Sub-Saharan Africa Sustainability Leadership

Banco Finantia

Best Private Banking Institution in the Iberian Peninsula

Best Corporate & Investment Banking Partner - Portugal

Bank of China Macau

Best Bank in Macau

Excellence in Wealth Management Solutions - Macau

Leadership in RMB Clearing and Cross Border Financial Services - Macau

Outstanding Contribution to Global RMB Internationalisation

ESG Bank of the Year - Macau

Excellence in Sustainable Finance and Green Investment

Bank Windhoek

Namibia Socioeconomic Impact

Corporate Banking Excellence & Cash Management - Namibia

Champion of Ethical & Sustainable Banking

Banque Misr

Best CSR Bank - MENA

Best Marketing Campaign - MENA

Best Treasury & Cash Management Services - MENA

Liquidity Management Provider - MENA

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider - MENA

BCI

Best Bank in Mozambique

Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Mozambique

Best Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion - Mozambique

Mozambique's Best ESG & Corporate Governance Bank

BFA

Best Treasury & FX Services Bank - Angola

Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Angola

Best Digital Mobile Banking Experience "NEW BFA App"

BNF Bank

Excellence in Sustainable Growth & Responsible Banking

Digital Transformation Innovation Bank of the Year - Malta

Excellence in Customer-Centric Transformation - Malta

Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Malta

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Global Excellence in Sustainable Multi-Manager Solutions

Outstanding Client Solutions Provider Across Europe & Asia

CAC International Bank

Corporate Banking Excellence & Cash Management - Djibouti

Excellence in Digital Innovation & Customer Growth Djibouti

Best Treasury & FX Services Bank - Djibouti

Capgroup Int. Ltd

Innovators in Whiskey Investment - London

Consid

Business of the Year - Governance

Creditu

David Muñoz - Financial Inclusion Visionary of the Year - LATAM

Fintech Innovator Advancing Homeownership Access - LATAM

Mortgage Finance Leader Driving Social Progress - LATAM

Dr Kohlhase GmbH

Boutique Asset Manager of the Year - Germany

Leading One-Stop Wealth Management Fund - Germany

Econetix

Credible Climate Action & Net-Zero Leadership

The Carbon Traceability & Accountability

Excellence in Climate Finance & ESG Transparency

Empresas Carozzi S.A.

Heritage of Excellence in Chilean Food Tradition

Legacy of Excellence in Latin American Consumer Goods

Pioneers in Food Innovation & Industrial Transformation

IDFC First Bank

Excellence in Ethical Banking and Digital Innovation - India

Best SME Banking & Cash Management Services - India

Financial Inclusion & Social Impact Champion - India

Information Security Forum (ISF)

Global Cybersecurity Leadership & Innovation

Cybersecurity Education & Workforce Development

Steve Durbin - CEO Global Impact Award for Advancing Cyber Governance Globally

Lifetime Achievement in Cybersecurity Advocacy

Key To Markets

Global Excellence in Transparent Trading

Krungthai Bank PCL

Mr Payong Srivanich - Sustainable & Innovative Banking CEO of the Year - Thailand

Thailand's Best Bank for Cash Management Solutions

Champion of Ethical & Sustainable Banking

SME Empowerment & Banking Excellence - Thailand

60-Year Legacy of Service & Trust in National Development Excellence

Best Digital Mobile Banking Experience - "Krungthai NEXT"

Liquid NFTs

Web3 Liquidity Innovation

Next-Generation NFT Infrastructure

LuSE

Mr Nicholas Kabaso - Securities Exchange CEO of the Year - Zambia

Capital Markets Leadership & Excellence

Best Stock Exchange for Economic Growth - Southern Africa

Excellence in Capital Raising, Innovation & Market Efficiency

MauBank

Mr Vishuene Vydelingum - CEO of the Year - Innovation & Growth Leadership

Best SME Banking & Cash Management Services - Mauritius

Excellence in Advancing Mauritius's Economic Development

Mauritius Excellence in Financial Literacy & Inclusive Banking

Motion Equity Partners

European Value Creation Partner of the Year

Innovation in Mid-Market Investment - France

Mr. Samuel López-Lago

Creativity Award - Lifestyle

NJMPF

Best Managed Retirement Funds

Pension Fund of the Year

Fund Innovators of the Year

Ethical Leadership in Pension Fund Management

Best Performing Pension Fund

Innovation in Pension Fund Administration

Old Mutual Investment Group

Africa's Leading Sustainable Investment Manager

Innovation in Responsible Investment & Sustainable Value Creation

Investment Excellence in Global and Local Markets

PIM Capital

Excellence in Cross-Jurisdiction Fund Solutions

Client-Centric Fund Solutions Partner of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Regulatory Fund Services

POTAS

Best Customer-Oriented Supply Company - Turkey

ProDominicana

Biviana Riveiro - Best Caribbean CEO in the Trade and Investment Promotions

Excellence in Economic Development and Transparent Trade Promotion

Regional Leadership in Sustainable Trade and Investment

Champion of Export Growth and Investment Attraction

Outstanding Contribution to National Export Competitiveness

PROMEA

Switzerland's Leading Sustainable Social Insurance Manager

PsychoMedic.pl

Most Trusted Mental Health Clinic in Poland

Clinical Innovation & Psychiatric Expertise - Poland

Poland's Best Psychiatric Clinic

PUENTE

Best Private Banking Company - Argentina

Best Private Banking Company - USA

Best Private Banking Company - Uraguay

Best Private Banking Company - Paraguay

Best Investment Banking Company - Argentina

Best Investment Banking Company - USA

Best Investment Banking Company - Uraguay

Best Investment Banking Company - Paraguay

RB Property Group

Excellence in Property Development Strategy - South Africa

Trusted Property Investment Partner - South Africa

Best Real Estate Portfolio Growth Strategy - South Africa

Reportage Properties

Most Trusted Real Estate Developer in the UAE

Excellence in Innovative & Affordable Urban Lifestyle Solutions

International Project Diversification & Construction Excellence

SCX Santiago Climate Exchange

Excellence in Emissions Reduction Strategy - Chile

Data Transparency & Reporting Excellence

Corporate Climate Action Champion

SET Ventures

Champion of the Future Energy Ecosystem - Europe

Sustainable Mobility & Electrification Leadership

Trailblazer in the Digital Energy Transition

Soft2Bet

Best iGaming Platform & Technology Innovation

Global Excellence in Gamification & Player Engagement

Outstanding Global Operations & Customer Support

Storrington Collective

Sustainability Leader in Luxury Travel Public Relations - UK

Outstanding Luxury Travel Public Relations, Sales and Marketing Agency - UK

Tetracore Energy Group

Africa Energy Expansion Leadership

West Africa Integrated Energy Champion

Sustainable Energy & Power Solutions Leadership

Vista Land & Landscapes, Inc.

Brian Edang - CFO Excellence in Philippine Real Estate Leadership

Excellence in Integrated Property and Urban Masterplanning

Philippines' Leading Sustainable Estate & Property Developer

Most Comprehensive Lifescapes & Real Estate Brand - Philippines

WALDIS Tresore AG

Best Luxury Safe Manufacturer - DACH Region

WAPI

Best Next-Generation E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform in Europe 2025/26

Best AI-Powered Cross-Border E-Commerce Enabler 2025/26

Best Global AI-Powered Marketplace Fulfillment Partner 2025/26

Entries for the 2026 cycle remain open

Vote now: https://the-european.eu/the-european-business-awards/enter-the-ebas

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SOURCE: The European

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-european-global-business-awards-2026-recognises-organisations-for-leadersh-1157444