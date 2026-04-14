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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
128 Leser
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The European Global Business Awards 2026 Recognises Organisations for Leadership and Innovation Worldwide

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / The European Global Business Awards, published by The European, continue to recognise excellence, leadership and innovation across global business as part of the ongoing 2026 awards cycle. The programme remains one of the world's leading benchmarks for corporate performance, highlighting organisations and individuals whose strategic decisions, market influence and operational strength shape industries worldwide.

Since 2012, the Awards have celebrated high-performing organisations of every scale - from major multinationals to emerging growth firms - providing international visibility through editorial coverage, digital profiling and inclusion in the annual Winners Supplement. Honourees benefit from enhanced credibility in investor communications, client engagement and corporate reporting, while joining a global community of leaders driving progress across finance, technology, sustainability, corporate governance and more.

2026 Winners Announced So Far

Afore SURA

Pension Fund Management Company of the Year

Africa Bitcoin Corporation

Bitcoin-Backed Corporate Visionary
Champion of SME Growth & Inclusion - Africa
African Financial Innovation Leadership

asc impact

ASC Impact for Sustainable Value Creation
Excellence in Impact-Driven Investment
Sub-Saharan Africa Sustainability Leadership

Banco Finantia

Best Private Banking Institution in the Iberian Peninsula
Best Corporate & Investment Banking Partner - Portugal

Bank of China Macau

Best Bank in Macau
Excellence in Wealth Management Solutions - Macau
Leadership in RMB Clearing and Cross Border Financial Services - Macau
Outstanding Contribution to Global RMB Internationalisation
ESG Bank of the Year - Macau
Excellence in Sustainable Finance and Green Investment

Bank Windhoek

Namibia Socioeconomic Impact
Corporate Banking Excellence & Cash Management - Namibia
Champion of Ethical & Sustainable Banking

Banque Misr

Best CSR Bank - MENA
Best Marketing Campaign - MENA
Best Treasury & Cash Management Services - MENA
Liquidity Management Provider - MENA
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider - MENA

BCI

Best Bank in Mozambique
Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Mozambique
Best Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion - Mozambique
Mozambique's Best ESG & Corporate Governance Bank

BFA

Best Treasury & FX Services Bank - Angola
Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Angola
Best Digital Mobile Banking Experience "NEW BFA App"

BNF Bank

Excellence in Sustainable Growth & Responsible Banking
Digital Transformation Innovation Bank of the Year - Malta
Excellence in Customer-Centric Transformation - Malta
Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Malta

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Global Excellence in Sustainable Multi-Manager Solutions
Outstanding Client Solutions Provider Across Europe & Asia

CAC International Bank

Corporate Banking Excellence & Cash Management - Djibouti
Excellence in Digital Innovation & Customer Growth Djibouti
Best Treasury & FX Services Bank - Djibouti

Capgroup Int. Ltd

Innovators in Whiskey Investment - London

Consid

Business of the Year - Governance

Creditu

David Muñoz - Financial Inclusion Visionary of the Year - LATAM
Fintech Innovator Advancing Homeownership Access - LATAM
Mortgage Finance Leader Driving Social Progress - LATAM

Dr Kohlhase GmbH

Boutique Asset Manager of the Year - Germany
Leading One-Stop Wealth Management Fund - Germany

Econetix

Credible Climate Action & Net-Zero Leadership
The Carbon Traceability & Accountability
Excellence in Climate Finance & ESG Transparency

Empresas Carozzi S.A.

Heritage of Excellence in Chilean Food Tradition
Legacy of Excellence in Latin American Consumer Goods
Pioneers in Food Innovation & Industrial Transformation

IDFC First Bank

Excellence in Ethical Banking and Digital Innovation - India
Best SME Banking & Cash Management Services - India
Financial Inclusion & Social Impact Champion - India

Information Security Forum (ISF)

Global Cybersecurity Leadership & Innovation
Cybersecurity Education & Workforce Development
Steve Durbin - CEO Global Impact Award for Advancing Cyber Governance Globally
Lifetime Achievement in Cybersecurity Advocacy

Key To Markets

Global Excellence in Transparent Trading

Krungthai Bank PCL

Mr Payong Srivanich - Sustainable & Innovative Banking CEO of the Year - Thailand
Thailand's Best Bank for Cash Management Solutions
Champion of Ethical & Sustainable Banking
SME Empowerment & Banking Excellence - Thailand
60-Year Legacy of Service & Trust in National Development Excellence
Best Digital Mobile Banking Experience - "Krungthai NEXT"

Liquid NFTs

Web3 Liquidity Innovation
Next-Generation NFT Infrastructure

LuSE

Mr Nicholas Kabaso - Securities Exchange CEO of the Year - Zambia
Capital Markets Leadership & Excellence
Best Stock Exchange for Economic Growth - Southern Africa
Excellence in Capital Raising, Innovation & Market Efficiency

MauBank

Mr Vishuene Vydelingum - CEO of the Year - Innovation & Growth Leadership
Best SME Banking & Cash Management Services - Mauritius
Excellence in Advancing Mauritius's Economic Development
Mauritius Excellence in Financial Literacy & Inclusive Banking

Motion Equity Partners

European Value Creation Partner of the Year
Innovation in Mid-Market Investment - France

Mr. Samuel López-Lago

Creativity Award - Lifestyle

NJMPF

Best Managed Retirement Funds
Pension Fund of the Year
Fund Innovators of the Year
Ethical Leadership in Pension Fund Management
Best Performing Pension Fund
Innovation in Pension Fund Administration

Old Mutual Investment Group

Africa's Leading Sustainable Investment Manager
Innovation in Responsible Investment & Sustainable Value Creation
Investment Excellence in Global and Local Markets

PIM Capital

Excellence in Cross-Jurisdiction Fund Solutions
Client-Centric Fund Solutions Partner of the Year
Outstanding Achievement in Regulatory Fund Services

POTAS

Best Customer-Oriented Supply Company - Turkey

ProDominicana

Biviana Riveiro - Best Caribbean CEO in the Trade and Investment Promotions
Excellence in Economic Development and Transparent Trade Promotion
Regional Leadership in Sustainable Trade and Investment
Champion of Export Growth and Investment Attraction
Outstanding Contribution to National Export Competitiveness

PROMEA

Switzerland's Leading Sustainable Social Insurance Manager

PsychoMedic.pl

Most Trusted Mental Health Clinic in Poland
Clinical Innovation & Psychiatric Expertise - Poland
Poland's Best Psychiatric Clinic

PUENTE

Best Private Banking Company - Argentina
Best Private Banking Company - USA
Best Private Banking Company - Uraguay
Best Private Banking Company - Paraguay
Best Investment Banking Company - Argentina
Best Investment Banking Company - USA
Best Investment Banking Company - Uraguay
Best Investment Banking Company - Paraguay

RB Property Group

Excellence in Property Development Strategy - South Africa
Trusted Property Investment Partner - South Africa
Best Real Estate Portfolio Growth Strategy - South Africa

Reportage Properties

Most Trusted Real Estate Developer in the UAE
Excellence in Innovative & Affordable Urban Lifestyle Solutions
International Project Diversification & Construction Excellence

SCX Santiago Climate Exchange

Excellence in Emissions Reduction Strategy - Chile
Data Transparency & Reporting Excellence
Corporate Climate Action Champion

SET Ventures

Champion of the Future Energy Ecosystem - Europe
Sustainable Mobility & Electrification Leadership
Trailblazer in the Digital Energy Transition

Soft2Bet

Best iGaming Platform & Technology Innovation
Global Excellence in Gamification & Player Engagement
Outstanding Global Operations & Customer Support

Storrington Collective

Sustainability Leader in Luxury Travel Public Relations - UK
Outstanding Luxury Travel Public Relations, Sales and Marketing Agency - UK

Tetracore Energy Group

Africa Energy Expansion Leadership
West Africa Integrated Energy Champion
Sustainable Energy & Power Solutions Leadership

Vista Land & Landscapes, Inc.

Brian Edang - CFO Excellence in Philippine Real Estate Leadership
Excellence in Integrated Property and Urban Masterplanning
Philippines' Leading Sustainable Estate & Property Developer
Most Comprehensive Lifescapes & Real Estate Brand - Philippines

WALDIS Tresore AG

Best Luxury Safe Manufacturer - DACH Region

WAPI

Best Next-Generation E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform in Europe 2025/26
Best AI-Powered Cross-Border E-Commerce Enabler 2025/26
Best Global AI-Powered Marketplace Fulfillment Partner 2025/26

Entries for the 2026 cycle remain open

Vote now: https://the-european.eu/the-european-business-awards/enter-the-ebas

About The European

The European is the definitive voice of global business, delivering insight across finance, ESG, technology, energy, leadership and emerging market trends. Available in print, online and at major international trade events, the publication reaches decision-makers worldwide and is part of The Content Exchange and the European Digital Content Exchange Network.

Subscribe to read our new Spring edition: https://the-european.eu/subscribe

Media Contact:
Pete Sloane
+44 (0) 207 033 5335

SOURCE: The European



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-european-global-business-awards-2026-recognises-organisations-for-leadersh-1157444

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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