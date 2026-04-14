The European Global Business Awards 2026 Recognises Organisations for Leadership and Innovation Worldwide

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / The European Global Business Awards, published by The European, continue to recognise excellence, leadership and innovation across global business as part of the ongoing 2026 awards cycle. The programme remains one of the world's leading benchmarks for corporate performance, highlighting organisations and individuals whose strategic decisions, market influence and operational strength shape industries worldwide.
Since 2012, the Awards have celebrated high-performing organisations of every scale - from major multinationals to emerging growth firms - providing international visibility through editorial coverage, digital profiling and inclusion in the annual Winners Supplement. Honourees benefit from enhanced credibility in investor communications, client engagement and corporate reporting, while joining a global community of leaders driving progress across finance, technology, sustainability, corporate governance and more.
2026 Winners Announced So Far
Afore SURA
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year
Africa Bitcoin Corporation
Bitcoin-Backed Corporate Visionary
Champion of SME Growth & Inclusion - Africa
African Financial Innovation Leadership
asc impact
ASC Impact for Sustainable Value Creation
Excellence in Impact-Driven Investment
Sub-Saharan Africa Sustainability Leadership
Banco Finantia
Best Private Banking Institution in the Iberian Peninsula
Best Corporate & Investment Banking Partner - Portugal
Bank of China Macau
Best Bank in Macau
Excellence in Wealth Management Solutions - Macau
Leadership in RMB Clearing and Cross Border Financial Services - Macau
Outstanding Contribution to Global RMB Internationalisation
ESG Bank of the Year - Macau
Excellence in Sustainable Finance and Green Investment
Bank Windhoek
Namibia Socioeconomic Impact
Corporate Banking Excellence & Cash Management - Namibia
Champion of Ethical & Sustainable Banking
Banque Misr
Best CSR Bank - MENA
Best Marketing Campaign - MENA
Best Treasury & Cash Management Services - MENA
Liquidity Management Provider - MENA
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider - MENA
BCI
Best Bank in Mozambique
Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Mozambique
Best Bank in Financial Education and Inclusion - Mozambique
Mozambique's Best ESG & Corporate Governance Bank
BFA
Best Treasury & FX Services Bank - Angola
Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Angola
Best Digital Mobile Banking Experience "NEW BFA App"
BNF Bank
Excellence in Sustainable Growth & Responsible Banking
Digital Transformation Innovation Bank of the Year - Malta
Excellence in Customer-Centric Transformation - Malta
Corporate, Business & SME Banking Excellence - Malta
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Global Excellence in Sustainable Multi-Manager Solutions
Outstanding Client Solutions Provider Across Europe & Asia
CAC International Bank
Corporate Banking Excellence & Cash Management - Djibouti
Excellence in Digital Innovation & Customer Growth Djibouti
Best Treasury & FX Services Bank - Djibouti
Capgroup Int. Ltd
Innovators in Whiskey Investment - London
Consid
Business of the Year - Governance
Creditu
David Muñoz - Financial Inclusion Visionary of the Year - LATAM
Fintech Innovator Advancing Homeownership Access - LATAM
Mortgage Finance Leader Driving Social Progress - LATAM
Dr Kohlhase GmbH
Boutique Asset Manager of the Year - Germany
Leading One-Stop Wealth Management Fund - Germany
Econetix
Credible Climate Action & Net-Zero Leadership
The Carbon Traceability & Accountability
Excellence in Climate Finance & ESG Transparency
Empresas Carozzi S.A.
Heritage of Excellence in Chilean Food Tradition
Legacy of Excellence in Latin American Consumer Goods
Pioneers in Food Innovation & Industrial Transformation
IDFC First Bank
Excellence in Ethical Banking and Digital Innovation - India
Best SME Banking & Cash Management Services - India
Financial Inclusion & Social Impact Champion - India
Information Security Forum (ISF)
Global Cybersecurity Leadership & Innovation
Cybersecurity Education & Workforce Development
Steve Durbin - CEO Global Impact Award for Advancing Cyber Governance Globally
Lifetime Achievement in Cybersecurity Advocacy
Key To Markets
Global Excellence in Transparent Trading
Krungthai Bank PCL
Mr Payong Srivanich - Sustainable & Innovative Banking CEO of the Year - Thailand
Thailand's Best Bank for Cash Management Solutions
Champion of Ethical & Sustainable Banking
SME Empowerment & Banking Excellence - Thailand
60-Year Legacy of Service & Trust in National Development Excellence
Best Digital Mobile Banking Experience - "Krungthai NEXT"
Liquid NFTs
Web3 Liquidity Innovation
Next-Generation NFT Infrastructure
LuSE
Mr Nicholas Kabaso - Securities Exchange CEO of the Year - Zambia
Capital Markets Leadership & Excellence
Best Stock Exchange for Economic Growth - Southern Africa
Excellence in Capital Raising, Innovation & Market Efficiency
MauBank
Mr Vishuene Vydelingum - CEO of the Year - Innovation & Growth Leadership
Best SME Banking & Cash Management Services - Mauritius
Excellence in Advancing Mauritius's Economic Development
Mauritius Excellence in Financial Literacy & Inclusive Banking
Motion Equity Partners
European Value Creation Partner of the Year
Innovation in Mid-Market Investment - France
Mr. Samuel López-Lago
Creativity Award - Lifestyle
NJMPF
Best Managed Retirement Funds
Pension Fund of the Year
Fund Innovators of the Year
Ethical Leadership in Pension Fund Management
Best Performing Pension Fund
Innovation in Pension Fund Administration
Old Mutual Investment Group
Africa's Leading Sustainable Investment Manager
Innovation in Responsible Investment & Sustainable Value Creation
Investment Excellence in Global and Local Markets
PIM Capital
Excellence in Cross-Jurisdiction Fund Solutions
Client-Centric Fund Solutions Partner of the Year
Outstanding Achievement in Regulatory Fund Services
POTAS
Best Customer-Oriented Supply Company - Turkey
ProDominicana
Biviana Riveiro - Best Caribbean CEO in the Trade and Investment Promotions
Excellence in Economic Development and Transparent Trade Promotion
Regional Leadership in Sustainable Trade and Investment
Champion of Export Growth and Investment Attraction
Outstanding Contribution to National Export Competitiveness
PROMEA
Switzerland's Leading Sustainable Social Insurance Manager
PsychoMedic.pl
Most Trusted Mental Health Clinic in Poland
Clinical Innovation & Psychiatric Expertise - Poland
Poland's Best Psychiatric Clinic
PUENTE
Best Private Banking Company - Argentina
Best Private Banking Company - USA
Best Private Banking Company - Uraguay
Best Private Banking Company - Paraguay
Best Investment Banking Company - Argentina
Best Investment Banking Company - USA
Best Investment Banking Company - Uraguay
Best Investment Banking Company - Paraguay
RB Property Group
Excellence in Property Development Strategy - South Africa
Trusted Property Investment Partner - South Africa
Best Real Estate Portfolio Growth Strategy - South Africa
Reportage Properties
Most Trusted Real Estate Developer in the UAE
Excellence in Innovative & Affordable Urban Lifestyle Solutions
International Project Diversification & Construction Excellence
SCX Santiago Climate Exchange
Excellence in Emissions Reduction Strategy - Chile
Data Transparency & Reporting Excellence
Corporate Climate Action Champion
SET Ventures
Champion of the Future Energy Ecosystem - Europe
Sustainable Mobility & Electrification Leadership
Trailblazer in the Digital Energy Transition
Soft2Bet
Best iGaming Platform & Technology Innovation
Global Excellence in Gamification & Player Engagement
Outstanding Global Operations & Customer Support
Storrington Collective
Sustainability Leader in Luxury Travel Public Relations - UK
Outstanding Luxury Travel Public Relations, Sales and Marketing Agency - UK
Tetracore Energy Group
Africa Energy Expansion Leadership
West Africa Integrated Energy Champion
Sustainable Energy & Power Solutions Leadership
Vista Land & Landscapes, Inc.
Brian Edang - CFO Excellence in Philippine Real Estate Leadership
Excellence in Integrated Property and Urban Masterplanning
Philippines' Leading Sustainable Estate & Property Developer
Most Comprehensive Lifescapes & Real Estate Brand - Philippines
WALDIS Tresore AG
Best Luxury Safe Manufacturer - DACH Region
WAPI
Best Next-Generation E-Commerce Fulfillment Platform in Europe 2025/26
Best AI-Powered Cross-Border E-Commerce Enabler 2025/26
Best Global AI-Powered Marketplace Fulfillment Partner 2025/26
Entries for the 2026 cycle remain open
Vote now: https://the-european.eu/the-european-business-awards/enter-the-ebas
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SOURCE: The European
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