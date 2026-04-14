ECRYPT, LP: Ecrypt Inc. Named Finalist in the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA

Dynamic Checkout Solution Recognized in the Best PayTech Solution Category

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Ecrypt Inc., a leading provider of integrated payment services and financial technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA, one of the financial technology industry's most prestigious annual recognition programs. The company's Dynamic Checkout solution made the Excellence in Tech Awards shortlist in the Best PayTech Solution category.

The Banking Tech Awards USA, presented by FinTech Futures and Informa Connect, celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation across the banking and financial technology sectors. The 2026 ceremony will be held on May 28, 2026 at 583 Park Avenue, New York.

"Our team is proud to be recognized as a finalist because this recognizes our performance to solve one of the most persistent challenges in payments: how to improve conversion without compromising risk or compliance," said Felix Danciu, Chief Financial Officer of Ecrypt Inc. "With Dynamic Checkout, we set out to rethink the checkout experience for modern platforms and complex merchants, using real-time decisioning to reduce false declines, streamline the customer journey, and deliver stronger authorization outcomes. Being named a finalist is meaningful because it validates not just the technology, but the measurable impact we're delivering for our partners every day."

Dynamic Checkout is Ecrypt's adaptive payments checkout experience for platforms and merchants that, for any one of a number of reasons, can't rely on a one-size-fits-all payment flow. It's a smart checkout layer that helps customers complete a purchase while reducing false declines, fraud, and compliance risk, which works for all types of verticals, but works especially well in complex or regulated verticals. It also supports secure and customizable APIs for technology partners and tech-focused merchants who want complete control of their payment experience.

Winners of the 2026 Banking Tech Awards USA will be announced at the gala ceremony in New York on May 28, 2026. For more information about the awards and the full shortlist, visit https://informaconnect.com/banking-tech-awards-usa/2026-shortlist/.

About Ecrypt Inc.

Ecrypt Inc. is a leading payment services provider, offering all-in-one processing services to merchants in the United States. As a registered ISO and FSP, Ecrypt offers merchants a diverse range of processing solutions for credit and debit transactions, including payment processing equipment and software, a PCI Level 1 payment gateway (ecrypt.com), a patented age-verification software (AgeChecker.net), and complimentary support services. Founded in 2004, Ecrypt is based in Agoura Hills, CA, and is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment experiences to merchants and technology partners nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Trujillo

Trujillo Public Relations

917-295-5491

SOURCE: ECRYPT, LP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecrypt-inc.-named-finalist-in-the-2026-banking-tech-awards-usa-1157453