Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Revenue Cycle and Patient Access Platforms Attain HITRUST i1 Certification for Defined Scope

Certification reflects independent assessment and assurance for in-scope platforms and supporting environments

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Infinx, a provider of AI, automation, and human-driven solutions for healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM), today announced that its in-scope revenue cycle and patient access platforms and supporting environments have attained HITRUST Implemented, 1-Year (i1) Certification following a HITRUST CSF v11.5.1 i1 validated assessment.

This HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the in-scope platforms and environments have implemented a curated set of security controls designed to help protect sensitive data and manage information risk.

Infinx platforms support healthcare organizations across critical workflows such as patient access and revenue cycle operations, where customers and partners expect strong security practices and credible third-party validation. This certification helps customers' vendor risk management teams evaluate Infinx using a widely recognized security and privacy assurance approach.

Built on the HITRUST assurance program, the i1 certification process includes independent assessor testing and HITRUST's centralized quality assurance review. HITRUST i1 provides one-year, threat-adaptive assurance using a fixed set of 182 curated control requirements, with quarterly updates intended to keep requirements aligned to real-world risk and evolving threats.

"Healthcare organizations expect partners to demonstrate security rigor with independent validation," said Srinivas Manda, Chief Operating Officer at Infinx. "Attaining HITRUST i1 Certification for our in-scope platforms reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve."

"Earning HITRUST Certification for its in-scope systems demonstrates Infinx's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

HITRUST i1 Certification scope summary

This certification applies only to the platforms and supporting environments explicitly included in the HITRUST certification scope.

In-scope platforms/systems (summary):

AR & Denial Management (ARDM) - hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Revenue Cycle Agent Platform - hosted on AWS

Patient Access Plus - hosted on AWS

Infinx Workforce Solution (IWS) - hosted on AWS

IDCS (Infinx Data Capture Solution) - hosted on Microsoft Azure

A detailed scope statement- including the specific in-scope facilities/locations and supporting components (e.g., identity and access management, end-user computing, and supporting network/server infrastructure)-is available upon request.

About HITRUST i1 Certification

HITRUST i1 certification is awarded following validation by a HITRUST-authorized external assessor and HITRUST quality assurance procedures. The certification is issued for a defined scope and is valid for one year, subject to HITRUST program requirements.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx delivers technology-led patient access and revenue cycle outcomes for healthcare providers through agentic AI solutions, outsourced operations, and revenue integrity consulting. The company helps improve revenue realization, operational efficiency, and cash acceleration across healthcare administrative workflows. Backed by KKR and Norwest, Infinx is trusted by more than 900 provider organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

Infinx media contact:

Stuart Newsome

Infinx

stuart.newsome@infinx.com

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinx-revenue-cycle-and-patient-access-platforms-attain-hitrust-i1-c-1157447