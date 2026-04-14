On 1 August 2026, the University of Cambridge will host the UK Young Artists Association (UKYAA) largest-ever international youth art and technology exhibition and awards ceremony.

More than 20,000 submissions from participants across 11 countries have been curated into a single show where every exhibited work responds to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The exhibition covers painting, digital art, robotics design and AI-generated work by creators aged six to 28.

Visitors will experience four competitions in one exhibition: the Victoria International Youth Painting Award, the London Young Artist Award, the International Youth Tech-Art Design Competition (in partnership with robotics firm Robosen) and the St Paul's Global AI Creative Award (in partnership with AI platform Fotor). Together, they trace a line from traditional painting through digital media and robotics to AI-driven creation, framed by the UN SDGs.

The St Paul's Global AI Creative Award emphasises the creative process itself, not solely on the finished work. Participants are expected to demonstrate how they use, prompt, curate and intervene within AI systems, positioning young people as critical thinkers rather than passive users of technology.

Since 2023, UKYAA has exhibited more than 2,000 works at venues including the Natural History Museum, Outernet London and the University of the Arts London. The Cambridge exhibition marks its most ambitious showcase to date.

Sophia Jin, founder of UKYAA, commented: "This exhibition brings four competitions together around one idea the UN Sustainable Development Goals. What's striking is how young people no longer separate art, technology and global issues. They're using all three to explore problems and propose solutions."

Awards sponsor Rocky Luo, general manager of Robosen Robotics, added: "UKYAA bridges the gap between youth creativity and global challenges while providing emerging talent an international stage. Where AI is altering the creative landscape, UKYAA highlights human-centric innovation and shows how the next generation is redefining the boundaries of art and expression."

Dr Nora Chen, Head of UK at Fotor, sponsor of the AI award, said: "At Fotor, we see AI as an amplifier of creativity, expanding how ideas are explored, refined and expressed. What we particularly value in UKYAA is its emphasis on education and critical thinking, encouraging young creators not just to use AI, but to understand and shape it."

Further information available at www.ukyoungartists.org.

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Contacts:

Media:

Ping Kao

07754884946

contact@ukyoungartists.org