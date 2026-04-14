Caristo Diagnostics Appoints Stephen Deitsch as Chief Executive Officer

OXFORD, England and STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, a University of Oxford spinout and a global leader in AI technology for cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Board Member Stephen M. Deitsch as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Steve brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience across medtech and healthcare, with a proven track record of driving profitable growth, scaling operations, and enhancing shareholder value. Most recently, Steve served as Chief Financial Officer of OrganOx, where he led the company's 2025 sale to Terumo Corporation for $1.5 billion, marking the largest spinout exit in the University of Oxford's history.

"We are delighted to appoint Steve as Caristo's new Chief Executive Officer," said Michel Lussier, Chairman of the Board. "His deep understanding of the global medtech landscape, combined with his strong strategic vision and financial acumen, uniquely position him to lead the company through its next phase of growth."

"I am honored to join Caristo at such a transformative moment, as coronary inflammation-an underlying driver of heart attacks-moves to the forefront of cardiovascular disease prevention," said Stephen M. Deitsch, CEO of Caristo Diagnostics. "At Caristo, we have pioneered the first AI technology capable of detecting coronary inflammation and stratifying cardiovascular risk. In the hands of skilled clinicians worldwide, this innovation has the potential to shift care from a reactive to a truly preventive model, ultimately improving patient outcomes. I look forward to working with our talented team to expand the global reach of our technology and create meaningful value for patients, physicians, payers, and our shareholders."

Steve succeeds Frank Cheng, who led Caristo as CEO since 2023. Frank has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer for Caristo.

"Frank has done an exceptional job leading Caristo through a pivotal period in its evolution-successfully launching CaRi-Plaque in the U.S., driving meaningful market adoption, and advancing the reimbursement and regulatory pathways for CaRi-Heart," said Michel Lussier. "We are grateful for Frank's many contributions and look forward to his continued leadership as COO."

Caristo's novel inflammation detection technology, CaRi-Heart is commercially available in the UK, Europe, and Australia. In 2025, the American Medical Association published new Category III CPT codes (0992T and 0993T) for CaRi-Heart, which is pending FDA clearance. Further, the company gained FDA clearance and launched CaRi-Plaque analysis in the U.S. for plaque and stenosis quantification in 2025. U.S. customers now include hospitals, imaging centers, physician practices, pharmaceutical/biotech companies, and self-pay clinics.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in AI technology for cardiovascular disease, founded as a spin-out from the University of Oxford. Its award-winning technology helps detect hidden heart disease and identify people at risk of heart attack before symptoms appear. Working with physicians, hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners, Caristo aims to save lives through early detection and personalized prevention. Learn more at www.caristo.com. Find Caristo online on LinkedIn , YouTube, and X .

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