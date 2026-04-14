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WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629 | Ticker-Symbol: 29K
München
13.04.26 | 17:12
15,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,41017,02017:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 17:10 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DFDS A/S: DFDS RAISES 2026 EBIT OUTLOOK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 14 - 14 April 2026
  • Progress on turning points ahead of expectations
  • 2026 EBIT outlook raised to DKK 1.0-1.4bn from DKK 0.8-1.1bn

Progress on five of the six turning points underpinning the 2026 EBIT outlook jointly performed ahead of expectations in Q1 2026, with the largest contribution coming from the Mediterranean ferry network. Further improvements are expected in the following quarters. The sixth turning point performed in line with expectations.

The significant increase in the oil price - as well as in the price spread between high and low sulphur oil types - from the beginning of March 2026 entailed a negative financial impact in the month which is expected to reverse to a positive impact in Q2 2026 given current price spread levels.

On this basis, the 2026 EBIT outlook is raised to DKK 1,000-1,400m from previously DKK 800-1,100m.

DFDS' Q1 2026 interim report is scheduled for release on 5 May 2026 at around 7.30am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_14_14_04_2026_OUTLOOK_UPDATE

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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