Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Lisa Baiton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers ("CAPP") and CAPP Members, along with Brad Wells, Head of Energy, BMO Capital Markets and his team, as well as several senior executives from some of Canada's largest and most successful oil and gas exploration and production companies, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the 2026 BMO CAPP Energy Symposium Conference (The "Conference").





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The annual BMO CAPP Energy Symposium Conference provides a key forum for the energy industry to connect with the investment community and facilitates discussion on corporate strategies, industry performance, and emerging sector trends. The Conference delegates include buy-side institutional portfolio and fund managers and leaders from Canada's energy sector with representation from upstream producers, energy infrastructure companies, royalty companies, and service providers.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange