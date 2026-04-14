XenData, Inc.: XenData Announces Backup, Archive and Cloud-Connect for LucidLink

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / XenData, the provider of cutting-edge data storage solutions, announces the availability of three products that enhance LucidLink functionality: Backup for LucidLink, Archive for LucidLink and Cloud-Connect for LucidLink. All three products run on a Windows platform, typically a cloud-based virtual machine such as an EC2 instance from AWS.

Backup for LucidLink provides an enhanced disaster recovery strategy. While a LucidLink Filespace offers excellent redundancy and availability, XenData's Backup for LucidLink synchronizes the content to an entirely different storage location. It supports backing up to any AWS, Azure, Seagate Lyve or Wasabi datacenter. Data integrity is ensured using end-to-end logical block protection and individual files may be downloaded independently of LucidLink.

Archive for LucidLink is ideal for offloading finished projects and it allows an administrator to easily move files and folders from a LucidLink Filespace to standard object storage on one or multiple public clouds, including AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, Seagate Lyve and Wasabi object storage. Archive for LucidLink provides a web portal that displays previews of all video and image files written to the cloud archive, including files that are stored on inaccessible storage tiers such as AWS Glacier and the Azure Archive Tier. Furthermore, it allows users to rehydrate files to an accessible tier and then to download to their local Mac or PC.

Archive for LucidLink includes a web portal that displays previews of all video and image files written to the cloud archive. The web interface allows users to manage multi-tiered cloud storage including rehydration of files to an accessible tier and then download to their local computer.

Cloud-Connect for LucidLink allows files stored in existing AWS and Azure object storage, including on inaccessible tiers, to be easily added to a LucidLink Filespace. The software continuously indexes the object storage repository creating a file-folder structure that can be browsed via a Cloud-Connect web portal. Users can rehydrate selected files from inaccessible storage tiers such as AWS Glacier and the Azure Archive Tier and then connect them to a LucidLink Filespace.

Dr Phil Storey, XenData CEO, commented, "LucidLink is the leading provider of shared cloud storage for real-time collaborative video editing. We are delighted to be offering enhancements that provide independent backup and archive plus Cloud-Connect, which makes it easy to integrate existing multi-tiered cloud archives with LucidLink."

This suite of products will be demonstrated for the first time at NAB 2026 in Las Vegas, 19 - 22 April on the XenData booth at W2811.

About XenData

XenData is a global provider of professional data storage solutions optimized for video and other applications with high volumes of large files. It offers cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions and highly scalable on-premises active archive systems. XenData has customers in over 95 countries, including government organizations, global media companies and other large corporations. For more information visit: https://xendata.com/

XenData contact:

Alyssa A Pingul

Marketing Specialist

XenData

T. +1 925 464 2618

E. aadriano@xendata.com

SOURCE: XenData, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xendata-announces-backup-archive-and-cloud-connect-for-lucidlink-1156557