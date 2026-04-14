Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market: $770.56 Bn by 2031 with Tokenized RWA Platforms Forecast to Expand at 39.72% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the decentralized finance market size is valued at USD 238.54 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 770.56 billion by 2031, growing at a 26.43% CAGR. Growth is increasingly being shaped by regulatory-aligned entry points such as spot Bitcoin ETFs and frameworks like the European Union's MiCA, which are encouraging institutional participation through compliant digital asset channels. At the same time, stablecoin settlement experiments and bank-supported custody models are helping integrate DeFi mechanisms into mainstream treasury and payments systems. Improvements in Layer-2 scaling and rollup technologies are also reducing transaction costs while maintaining strong security through Layer-1 settlement assurance. Overall, the market's expansion is shifting toward structured adoption driven by regulation, tokenization, and scalable infrastructure rather than purely speculative activity.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Market Share by Region

Europe's position in the DeFi Market is shaped by a structured regulatory environment under MiCA, which establishes clear rules around authorization, reserves, and disclosure standards. This framework improves cross-border operability or issuers, custodians, and exchanges operating within the region. Additional compliance measures, including e-money regulations and transfer-of-funds requirements, introduce stronger identity verification and traceability into crypto transactions, favoring providers that can operate within strict operational guidelines. Financial institutions in the region are also exploring euro-based settlement tokens and tokenized assets, showing gradual integration of decentralized technologies with traditional banking systems.

North America's position in the DeFi Market is supported by a combination of regulated investment access, expanding custody infrastructure, and early adoption of payment-network pilots that connect traditional banking systems with tokenized settlement frameworks. The introduction of ETF-based products has given institutional investors a familiar, compliant entry point, helping channel capital through regulated financial structures. At the same time, banking and trust frameworks for digital assets have brought custody and settlement activities under established prudential oversight, aligning decentralized finance operations with supervisory and risk management expectations. In parallel, stablecoin settlement pilots are demonstrating practical applications in payments, reconciliation, and dispute management, encouraging greater participation from corporate treasury functions.

"Decentralized finance continues to evolve alongside regulatory and adoption dynamics, with growth patterns reflecting measurable shifts in platform usage and capital flows. This assessment is grounded in consistently triangulated data and structured validation processes, supporting more dependable comparisons than many alternative market reports" says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Decentralized Finance Market Growth Drivers



Regulatory Progress in US and EU Accelerates Institutional Adoption of Digital Asset Infrastructure

Regulatory progress in the United States and Europe is helping unlock institutional participation in digital asset markets. The introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs has given traditional investors a regulated way to gain exposure, reducing operational and compliance barriers that previously limited entry. In Europe, the MiCA framework is creating clearer rules for crypto-asset service providers, including requirements around licensing, reserves, and transparency, which improves confidence for issuers and intermediaries. At the same time, stablecoin settlement pilots and bank-integrated custody solutions are aligning digital asset operations with established financial controls and reconciliation systems. These developments are collectively reducing regulatory uncertainty and encouraging larger institutions to move from experimental participation toward more structured, large-scale adoption of tokenized and decentralized financial systems.

Growing Liquidity and TVL Strengthen Core DeFi Market Infrastructure

Liquidity across major blockchain networks and exchanges is deepening, improving pricing efficiency, trade routing, and collateral use within the DeFi ecosystem. Increased stablecoin movement and rising Layer-2 transaction activity suggest the market is evolving beyond short-term speculation toward more consistent settlement and utility-driven usage, which supports stronger protocol revenues and user retention. As capital concentrates in platforms with robust governance and security frameworks, trading conditions benefit from reduced slippage and tighter spreads. However, growing interconnections between protocols also mean market stress can spread more quickly, highlighting the importance of strong risk management and reliable data oracles. Overall, the ecosystem is becoming more efficient and scalable, but it also requires higher standards of transparency and systemic safeguards to sustain long-term growth.

Major Segments Highlighted in the DeFi Market Report

By Protocol Type

Decentralized Exchanges (DEX)

Lending & Borrowing Protocols

Stablecoin Issuance Platforms

Tokenized RWA Platforms

Others (Derivatives, Yield Aggregators, Liquid Staking)



By End-Use Application

Payments, Remittances & Cross-Border Treasury

Trading & Investment

Savings & Yield Farming

Others (Insurance, Infrastructure, GameFi)



By End User

Retail Users

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Institutional Investors & Asset Managers



By Geography



North America

Canada United States Mexico



South America

Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

India China Japan Australia South Korea South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East and Africa



Overview - Decentralized Finance Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 238.54 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 770.56 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 26.43% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Protocol Type, By End-Use Application, By End User and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Companies: Covers global and market-level overview, core segments, available financial insights, strategic developments, market positioning and share of key companies, along with their products and services, as well as recent industry developments.

MakerDAO

Uniswap Labs

Curve Finance

Lido Finance

Compound Labs

Synthetix

ConsenSys

Circle Internet Financial

Tether Operations

Binance Labs

Solana Foundation

Tron DAO

StarkWare

Polygon Labs

Coinbase (Base)

Centrifuge

Maple Finance

Pendle Finance

Morpho Labs

Hyperliquid

Get in-depth industry insights on the decentralized finance market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/decentralized-finance-defi-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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