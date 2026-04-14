ES Sunlogy Berhad: ES Sunlogy Marks Completion of CGPP Solar Plant in Kulim, Supporting Malaysia's Clean Energy Transition

Participation in SPE Solar Farm Strengthens the Company's Position in Utility-Scale Renewable Energy

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / ES Sunlogy Berhad ("ES Sunlogy" or the "Company"), an established provider of mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services as well as generation and sale of renewable energy, today marked the successful completion of the Selarong Pertama Energy Sdn. Bhd. ("SPE") solar photovoltaic plant in Kulim, Kedah under Malaysia's Corporate Green Power Programme ("CGPP"), reinforcing its growing participation in the nation's energy transition

The completion was commemorated at an official ceremony held together with Tenaga Nasional Berhad ("TNB"), through its wholly owned subsidiary TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd. ("TRe"), and Solarvest Holdings Berhad, marking the completion of the SPE solar photovoltaic plant in Kulim, Kedah. The event was graced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), YAB Datuk Amar Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof.

The SPE solar farm is a 29.99MWac utility-scale solar photovoltaic plant developed under the New Enhanced Dispatch Arrangement ("NEDA") framework. The project is undertaken via Selarong Pertama Energy Sdn. Bhd., a joint venture between Savelite Engineering Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ES Sunlogy Berhad (40%), Blazing Solar Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solarvest Holdings Berhad (30%), and TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd. ("TRe") (30%). Renewable energy generated by the plant will be supplied virtually to Micron Memory Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Penang) under a long-term Corporate Green Power Agreement ("CGPA"), bundled with Renewable Energy Certificates ("RECs"), over a tenure of 21 years.

These projects enable corporate consumers to directly participate in decarbonisation through market-based mechanisms, supporting Malaysia's broader energy transition agenda. Through its participation in SPE via Savelite Engineering Sdn. Bhd., ES Sunlogy continues to expand its footprint beyond conventional M&E engineering into long-term renewable energy assets, in line with its strategy to build recurring and sustainable income streams.

Managing Director of ES Sunlogy, Mr. Khor Chuan Meng, commented, "The completion of the SPE solar photovoltaic plant marks an important milestone in our renewable energy journey, demonstrating our ability to deliver utility-scale clean energy infrastructure alongside established industry partners. This project strengthens our presence in Malaysia's energy transition landscape while supporting our long-term strategy of building recurring income streams through renewable energy assets."

As demand for renewable energy continues to rise from sectors such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and data centres, the completion of SPE enhances ES Sunlogy's visibility in Malaysia's fast-evolving clean energy space. The Company believes projects of this nature will continue to support the broader adoption of renewable energy while strengthening its own credentials in delivering and participating in energy transition-related infrastructure.

Moving forward, ES Sunlogy remains committed to supporting Malaysia's low-carbon ambitions through disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and deeper participation in renewable energy opportunities that complement its core engineering capabilities.

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ABOUT ES SUNLOGY BERHAD

ES Sunlogy Berhad ("ES Sunlogy" or the "Company") is an established provider of mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services, specialising in electrical engineering services for electricity supply distribution systems, mechanical engineering services for building services, as well as generation and sales of renewable energy. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") has an extensive portfolio of projects across Malaysia, including industrial, commercial and residential properties, and solar facilities. ES Sunlogy has established itself as a trusted name in delivering innovative, efficient, and high-quality engineering solutions. The Company is committed to contributing to Malaysia's sustainable energy landscape with its focus on solar energy projects and renewable energy solutions.

For more information, visit www.essunlogy.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of ES Sunlogy Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: ES Sunlogy Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/es-sunlogy-marks-completion-of-cgpp-solar-plant-in-kulim-supporting-mal-1157457