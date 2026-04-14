Raute Corporation: Resolutions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors of Raute Corporation

Raute Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 14 April 2026 at 5:15 p.m. EEST
Resolutions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors of Raute Corporation
Raute Oyj's new Board of Directors convened on Tuesday 14 April 2026 after the Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting elected Laura Raitio, Licentiate of Science (Technology), as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Joni Bask, M.Sc. (Tech.), as the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors and Ari Piik, B.Sc. (Econ.), Mikko Kettunen, M.Sc. (Econ.), Julius Manni, M.Sc. (Econ.) and Jenni Virnes, M.Sc. (Eng.) as members of the Board of Directors. Anna Hyvönen, Licentiate of Science (Technology), was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors.
At its constitutive meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Mikko Kettunen as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Anna Hyvönen, Jenni Virnes and Joni Bask were elected as members of the Audit Committee.
Laura Raitio was re-elected as a Chair of the People Committee and Ari Piik and Julius Manni were elected as members of the People Committee.
The Board of Directors has also assessed the independence of its members. Joni Bask is assessed to be dependent on the company after more than 10 years on the Board of Directors, but he is independent of the company's significant shareholders. All other members of the Board of Directors are independent of the company and of the company's significant shareholders.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Laura Raitio, Chair of the Board of Directors. Contact requests: Elina Suomalainen, Executive Assistant, tel. +358 44 289 9330
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com
RAUTE IN BRIEF - Making Wood Matter
Raute is the partner to future-proof the wood industry. Our technologies cover different production processes with supporting digital and analytics solutions for engineered wood products. Additionally, we offer a full-scale service concept ranging from spare parts to regular maintenance and modernizations. Our innovative hardware and software solutions are designed to support our customers' efficient consumption of natural resources. In mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Raute's head office and main production plant is located in Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, and in Pullman, WA, USA. Raute's net sales in 2025 were EUR 175.5 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2025 was 698. More about Raute: www.raute.com.