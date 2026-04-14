Iconovo AB: Anders Månsson is appointed CEO

Iconovo AB (publ) has today appointed Anders Månsson as permanent CEO of Iconovo AB after approximately 6 months of service as interim CEO.

Anders Månsson has worked in the company as interim CEO since October 31 last year and during this time he has contributed significantly to the recent capital raising, continued the organizational transformation to a more business-focused company with improved prospects for an increasing degree of self-financing in the long term, and initiated a number of new partner-financed development projects.

Anders has more than 30 years of experience from the pharmaceutical industry with senior positions in both large and smaller pharmaceutical companies such as Ferring Pharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma, Amniotics AB, RhoVac Group, Lidds AB and Oncoinvent ASA. Anders has also worked as an advisor to venture capital companies and consulting companies and has extensive and relevant experience in international business development and commercialization, which the board sees as extra valuable skills in the phase the company is in.

"With Anders's background and skills, the board is very happy to have him on board for the task, and now with a more long-term perspective as permanent CEO", says Chairman of the Board, Carl Lindgren.

"I am grateful for the board's confidence in me in continuing to lead the company. The assignment is clear and involves an initial focus on executing deals around the generic platforms ICOres® and ICOpre®, as well as the gradual build-up of the Reformulation business area in collaboration with strategic partners" says CEO, Anders Månsson.

Contact:

Carl Lindgren, Chairman of the Board, Iconovo AB

+46 76 010 50 60

carllindgren@live.com

About Iconovo

Iconovo (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ICO) develops new inhaled medicinal products in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company provides several types of patent-protected inhalers that can generate significant commercial opportunities in the development of novel pharmaceuticals and vaccines and at patent expirations for established pharmaceuticals. The most advanced project is a generic version of the asthma and COPD product Symbicort®. Iconovo plans to market this product in the Nordic region through its subsidiary Iconovo Pharma, while the company's partner Amneal Pharmaceuticals has the rights in other parts of Europe and the United States. Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.