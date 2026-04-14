New Berlin, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Offset Press Supply, a new business-to-business e-commerce platform built exclusively for the offset printing industry, has officially launched at offsetpresssupply.com. The company introduces a digital marketplace designed specifically for offset press consumables, replacement parts, and technical knowledge resources, connecting printers directly with manufacturers and industry experts.

Official Offset Press Supply Logo

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Built from the ground up for the needs of offset printing professionals, Offset Press Supply eliminates traditional distribution inefficiencies by enabling printers to purchase directly from vetted manufacturers. The platform introduces a unique logistics model in which customers utilize their own preferred freight providers and shipping accounts, ensuring transparency and cost control, a natural fit for printers who already manage complex logistics operations.

As part of its launch, Offset Press Supply includes access to select European-manufactured products, including offerings from established industry suppliers such as ATÉCÉ, expanding the availability of globally recognized offset press consumables within a single digital marketplace.

Beyond commerce, the platform serves as an industry knowledge base, delivering technical education, standard operating procedures, and performance insights related to press consumables, IR drying systems, and UV curing technology.

Founded by Clark Scherer, Grieg Heimbuch, and Michael Bates, professionals representing more than 100 years of combined experience in offset printing, the company aims to modernize supply procurement while strengthening technical knowledge across the industry.

Offset Press Supply is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and serves commercial printers nationwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291897

Source: The Empathy Firm