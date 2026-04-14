Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership advisory, announces the placement of William Bate as Chief Executive Officer of KTGY, an award-winning national design firm focused on architecture, interior design, branded environments, and urban design. The search was led by Brian Greer, Senior Director at N2Growth.

The search was prompted by the planned retirement of Tricia Esser, who has been with KTGY since its founding and has served as CEO since 2006. The board viewed the transition as an opportunity to find the right leader with strong business acumen, proven management expertise and a people-centric mindset essential to propel the firm's next phase of growth. N2Growth, recognized for its ability to identify leadership talent across industries, was retained to lead the search.

Bate joins KTGY following a 15-year career at Boston Consulting Group, where he served as Managing Director and Partner and led the North America Real Estate and Cities practice. He brings deep expertise in strategy, operations, digital transformation, and mergers and acquisitions, with a consistent focus on the real estate and services sectors. Bate will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

"Tricia Esser's leadership and dedication to our firm over the last three decades has been critical in broadening KTGY's reach as a national firm, and for that, we are extremely grateful," said Jill Williams, Chairman of the Board at KTGY. "After a rigorous search for a new CEO to drive continued success, we're pleased to welcome Will Bate to KTGY. Beyond his superior management expertise, what resonated most with our board was Will's collaborative spirit, his curiosity, and his genuine appreciation for the people-centric culture that makes KTGY special."

N2Growth's process began with an extensive stakeholder alignment effort before the search was opened. The team conducted one-on-one interviews with more than 25 firm shareholders to develop a leadership profile grounded in the organization's business priorities and market realities. That process produced a candidate brief centered on where KTGY is headed, rather than on the conventional expectations of what a CEO in this industry has traditionally looked like.

"Architecture firms rarely look outside their own industry to identify senior leaders, which made this an important and consequential search," said Brian Greer, Senior Director at N2Growth. "KTGY's board showed genuine conviction in approaching this transition differently. That trust allowed us to conduct a search without boundaries, and ultimately to identify a leader whose strategic background and approach to organizational growth align closely with where KTGY is headed."

"I'm honored to join KTGY at such an exciting moment in its journey," said William Bate, CEO. "This is a firm with a strong legacy and a clear sense of purpose. I look forward to working alongside the team here to shape what's next and deliver meaningful impact for our clients and communities."

Esser, who will remain with the firm as a strategic partner and advisor through the transition, offered her perspective on the appointment. "I'm so grateful for the last 35 years at KTGY, and look forward to acting as a strategic partner and advisor to Will as he takes on the role of CEO," said Esser. "We're confident that he brings the talent, vision, and heart needed to guide KTGY into a new era of growth and long-term success."

About KTGY

Founded in 1991, KTGY is an award-winning firm of architects, designers and planners that realize new possibilities through inspired design. Everything we do, from architecture and interior design to branded environments and urban design is based on a people-centric storytelling and design process that creates memorable experiences nationwide. Guided by our mission to bring innovative design to all people and places, we partner with our clients to envision spaces that make a positive impact on people and their communities. Visit www.ktgy.com.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm. With 25 offices across 16 countries, our people and capabilities help organizations attract, develop, and unleash leaders worldwide. Our practice areas span all industries, functions, and ownership structures, driven by a shared commitment to turning our expertise into growth for our partners. For more information, visit www.n2growth.com.

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Source: N2Growth