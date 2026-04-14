Sidetrade Q1 2026 Revenue: New Subscription Bookings up 60%, Revenue up 21% at Constant Currency

Strong Comeback in Bookings Growth

Annual Contract Value (ACV): €3.70M in Q1 2026 vs. €2.77M in Q1 2025, up +34%

New Subscriptions (ARR): €2.05M in Q1 2026 vs. €1.28M in Q1 2025, up +60%

Total Contract Value of new subscriptions (TCV): €7.91M in Q1 2026 vs. €3.36M in Q1 2025, up +135%

AI-native agents gaining strong market traction in Q1 2026

Revenue up Sharply: +21% Including +27% for Subscriptions at Constant Currency (17% and 23% as Reported)

Strengthening of US Institutional Ownership

Sidetrade, an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash, reports a strong acceleration in commercial performance in the first quarter of 2026. Bookings grew 34%, to €3.70M in Annual Contract Value (ACV), driven by a 60% increase in new subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Revenue grew 21% including 27% for subscriptions at constant currency,

Olivier Novasque, CEO and Founder of Sidetrade, stated:

"After a mixed year in 2025 on the commercial front, we are starting 2026 in full force. Bookings this quarter exceeded our expectations and already surpass, in total contract value, those of the entire first half of 2025. One week after unveiling our 'O2C Intelligence 2030' strategic plan, all our indicators are green: a strong rebound in bookings momentum, a record-high initial commitment duration on our contracts at a time when AI disruption is raising doubts about the sustainability of subscription models, encouraging early results from our indirect sales strategy, and the successful launch of Aimie Agent, the first of our three AI-native products. On the revenue front, although weak bookings in 2025 are weighing on organic growth, the strong performance of the ezyCollect by Sidetrade entity is fully playing its role as a growth engine and enables the Group to post 21% growth this quarter, including 27% for subscriptions, at constant currency."

Strong Rebound in New Subscription Bookings in Q1 2026 (+60%) to €2.05M vs. €1.28M in Q1 2025

In the first quarter of 2026, bookings reached €3.70M in ACV from new signed contracts, compared to €2.77M for the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 34%.

This momentum is driven by the strong comeback in bookings for new subscriptions (New ARR), which reached €2.05M this quarter, compared to €1.28M in Q1 2025, representing a jump of 60%. This performance matches the two best quarters of the record year 2024 (€2.1M in Q2 2024 and €2.09M in Q4 2024) and already represents nearly half (47%) of new subscriptions signed over the entire fiscal year 2025. Bookings for professional services came in at €1.65M compared to €1.49M in Q1 2025, representing an 11% increase

A notable highlight this quarter: the average initial commitment period for new customers (excluding renewals) reached 52.5 months, a record that sits well above the industry average of 24 to 36 months. This lengthening contrasts with the prevailing narrative that AI disruption undermines subscription models and reflects, on the ground, the confidence of large enterprises in Sidetrade's solutions.

In total, for this first quarter of 2026, the total contract value of new subscriptions signed over their commitment period (Total Contract Value or TCV) reached €7.91M compared to €3.36M in Q1 2025, representing an increase of 135%. Q1 2026 bookings, expressed in TCV, already exceed those recorded over the entire first half of 2025 (€6.36M).

The breakdown of bookings reflects three main drivers. On one hand, Cross-sell accounted for 54% of total bookings in Q1 2026, reflecting Sidetrade's ability to expand its footprint within existing customers to new entities and geographies. Sodexo is deploying the platform in Brazil and APAC and Suez is extending it to its Water division. On the other hand, New Business accounted for 33% of total bookings, driven by the acquisition of prestigious accounts such as Groupe Accor (Middle East, APAC) and Sonepar in the United States. Finally, sales of additional modules to existing customers (Upsell) represented 13% of total bookings

This quarter also marks the initial successes of the indirect sales strategy. A first European project was signed with a global leader in accounts receivable outsourcing and two deals were closed with the involvement of consulting firms. In total, approximately 35% of new subscription bookings were initiated or influenced by the partner network, which remains at an early stage.

Finally, this quarter marks the official launch of the Aimie Agents dedicated to autonomous phone-based cash collections. Securitas France paved the way in Q4 2025 by confirming its first four agents ahead of schedule. An additional 24 agents have been ordered by multinational companies and will be deployed in the coming weeks. The first of three AI-native products under the O2C Intelligence 2030 strategic plan, Aimie Agents validate a ground-breaking technological innovation under real-world conditions. Together with the two other AI products (Customer Agents via the Agent Builder Studio and Aimie IQ), they are expected to represent more than 50% of AI-native bookings by end of 2030.

Revenue up sharply: +21% Including +27% for Subscriptions at Constant Currency (17% and 23% as Reported)

Sidetrade



(in millions of euros) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Subscriptions 14.9 12.1 +23% Revenue 16.8 14.3 +17%

2026 figures are unaudited consolidated data.

Revenue from subscriptions reached €14.9M in the first quarter of 2026, up 27% at constant currency (23% as reported). This strong growth is driven by the integration of ezyCollect by Sidetrade, which extends Sidetrade's presence to the Asia Pacific region and the SMB market, while accelerating AI adoption within this segment.

On a comparable basis (excluding the integration of ezyCollect by Sidetrade) and at constant currency, organic growth was 8% for subscriptions, confirming the resilience of the recurring revenue base despite weaker bookings recorded in 2025.

Subscriptions now represent 91% of the Company's total revenue, demonstrating the strength and predictability of its business model.

International expansion continues, with 72% of revenue from subscriptions in the first quarter of 2026 generated outside France.

Overall, Sidetrade maintains a sustained growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2026, with consolidated revenue of €16.8M, up 21% at constant currency (17% as reported).

Strengthening of US Institutional Ownership

During the first quarter of 2026, two US investment firms, acting independently, crossed significant ownership thresholds in Sidetrade's share capital. Briarwood Chase Management (New York) increased its stake to over 10% of share capital (see press release dated March 3, 2026). Mission Trail Capital Management (Austin, TX) acquired 5.39% of share capital (see press release dated March 24, 2026).

US institutional investors now represent more than 31% of the free float. In their respective filings, both funds cited Sidetrade's proprietary Data Lake and its AI-native positioning in Order-to-Cash among their key investment rationales.

Upcoming Financial Communications

Annual General Meeting: June 18, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (Sidetrade headquarters)

First Half 2026 Revenue: July 21, 2026 (after market close)

Investor Relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade ,www.sidetrade.com,

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native company dedicated to Order-to-Cash (O2C). Its platform combines O2C-dedicated applications, autonomous AI agents and Aimie IQ, an intelligent natural language interface that helps multinational companies accelerate cash generation. Sidetrade operates the world's largest proprietary O2C Data Lake: over one trillion dollars in B2B transactions and millions of buyer companies. This data is used to train specialized AI models that monitor, analyze, make decisions and act autonomously throughout the O2C cycle. Sidetrade serves companies in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.sidetrade.com and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version shall prevail.