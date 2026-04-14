Techtextil Frankfurt, April 21-24, Stand Hall 09 D76

Workwear today must be expertly crafted not only to last a long time but also to enhance the wearer's comfort, performance, appearance, and well-being. With deep roots in athleticwear, outerwear, and fashion apparel, NILIT brings all these aspects together in a full range of technical fabrics and garment concepts designed specifically for the workwear market. These remarkable fabrics, created by the best mills, will be on display at Techtextil Frankfurt.

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SENSIL's high-performance fabrics for workwear enhance worker productivity, mental and physical comfort, and overall well-being.

"The workwear market requires well-designed, multi-functional apparel that not only handles the demandsof the workplace but supports the wearer with technical features that contribute to productivity, mental and physical comfort, and overall wellness," says Sagee Aran, NILIT's Chief Commercial Officer.

Marketed under NILIT's SENSILbrand, the new fabric collection features innovative technologies that provide thermal and moisture management, odor control, muscle support, and abrasion and tear resistance. In addition, SENSILproducts are all responsibly manufactured and offer sustainability benefits to improve circularity in compliance with emerging regulations in countries around the world.

"While NILIT has always served the workwear market, we are now leveraging our proven expertise in athleticwear and fashion apparel into new workwear concepts that truly stand out for excellent performance, aesthetics, and durability," continues Aran.

The new workwear fabrics and garment concepts will be on display in NILIT's booth as well as presented by mill partners at Techtextil including Concordia, Getzner, Edelweiss, Alto Milanese, FOV, IBQ, and Sofileta. The new fabrics are ideal for workwear designed for applications such as corporate uniforming, hospitality, food service, construction, manufacturing, agriculture, first responders, and military.

About NILIT

NILIT is a leading global producer of premium, sustainable Nylon 6.6 fashion and high performance fibers. The company, founded in 1974, has four vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and global offices serving its customer base in EMEA, Asia, LATAM, and North America. www.NILIT.com

About SENSIL

SENSIL is NILIT's sustainable premium Nylon 6.6 brand for apparel. It is the new standard of quality for intimate apparel, legwear, activewear, denim, outdoor wear, workwear, and other products. SENSIL is a registered trademark of NILIT www.SENSIL.com

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Contacts:

Fabianne Pacini

fabiannep@nilit.com