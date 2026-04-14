A Century-Old Tech Publication and Flatiron Software Release AI Summarization Widget as Open Source

WordPress widget built for editorial workflows now freely available to publishers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / A publication with over a century of technology journalism and Flatiron Software are releasing an AI-powered WordPress widget as open source, marking a notable shift in how media organizations are approaching AI tooling. The widget, which has been running in production at the publication for months, generates context-aware article summaries and it's now available to any publisher at no cost.

The tool works differently from typical summarization engines. Instead of extracting key sentences or generating generic abstracts, it reads the full article and produces summaries based on editorial guidance. Writers provide a brief prompt describing what they need, and the system handles the rest, maintaining the article's intent and nuance rather than just condensing text.

We built this to solve an actual editorial problem," said Sezer Ovunc, CEO of Flatiron Software. "Our publishing partner needed reliable summarization that respected context and editorial judgment. Once we saw the impact on daily production, we knew we had to share this standard with the wider industry."

The results have been striking. Since deployment, the Summary Generator plugin has been implemented across dozens of articles. In all cases, its presence has shown correlation with significant lifts in engagement, time spent, conversions, and revenue per user, with lifts not just a few percent, but multiples of the baseline levels. The publication has since expanded the test to many more articles and is varying implementations to more deeply understand long-term impact.

"We've been excited by the preliminary results from the summaries tool we built with Flatiron," said a senior technology leader at the publication. "In our early tests, users who interacted with the summaries were far more engaged across virtually every metric, including revenue. We're engaging in a much more expanded and longer program of tests now, probably on the path to full integration of the tool."

For the publication, the widget has become a regular part of their publishing process, used for article summaries, newsletter content, and internal editorial reviews, applications that require accuracy and editorial coherence, not just speed.

The decision to open-source the project reflects a broader philosophy about AI in media. Rather than building proprietary tools or charging licensing fees, Flatiron and this century-old publication are making production-grade technology available to newsrooms of all sizes, from major publications to independent outlets.

"High-quality journalism needs high-quality tools," said Flatiron. "We're not interested in creating another SaaS product for publishers. We wanted to build something genuinely useful and put it in the hands of people who need it."

The widget integrates directly into WordPress with minimal setup and works within existing editorial workflows. It can generate summaries for social posts, newsletters, or reader-facing content without requiring changes to a publisher's CMS infrastructure. The system is designed to assist editors, not replace editorial judgment.

The release comes at a time when many media organizations are experimenting with AI tools but struggling to find solutions that fit editorial standards. By open-sourcing a tool that's already proven in one of technology journalism's most demanding newsrooms, Flatiron and its partner are providing a tested alternative to commercial AI products.

The WordPress widget is available now on GitHub with full documentation and installation instructions. There are no licensing fees, no registration requirements, and no vendor dependencies-just open-source software that publishers can use and modify as needed.

About Flatiron Software

Flatiron Software is a technology company specializing in high-scale media platforms, AI implementation. With over 140 successfully delivered projects and a team of 100+ engineers, Flatiron partners with media organizations, financial institutions, and enterprise clients to build production-grade AI systems that scale. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and Microsoft Solutions Partner, Flatiron brings deep technical expertise to complex engineering challenges. Based in Miami, the company is known for embedding directly with client teams to deliver end-to-end solutions-from AI model integration to cloud infrastructure.

Contact Information

Ana Clara Lamounier

Marketing and Communications

anaclara@flatiron.software

SOURCE: Flatiron Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/a-century-old-tech-publication-and-flatiron-software-release-ai-s-1157479