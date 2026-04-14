Elevate Financial Partners Recognized by LIBRA Insurance Partners as Fastest Growing Agency

Client-first approach and continued investment in planning capabilities drive growth and recognition among industry peers

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Elevate Financial Partners , an independent, multi-entity financial services organization offering integrated financial planning solutions, has been named the 2025 Fastest Growing Life Insurance Agency within LIBRA Insurance Partners , the largest independently owned insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States. The recognition was presented during LIBRA's Momentum 2026 meeting, where the exclusive network of partner agencies from across the country gathered to collaborate and share best practices.

"This recognition is a direct result of the people behind it, our clients, our team, and our partners," said Stephen Peterson, Founder and Managing Partner of Elevate Financial Partners. "We have stayed focused on building what our clients actually need: coordinated planning that addresses their full financial picture, removes complexity, and gives them confidence in every financial decision they make. Our growth is a reflection of that focused commitment."

Throughout 2025, Elevate Financial Partners expanded its service model , talent bench, and planning capabilities in response to a rapidly growing and diverse client base seeking more integrated, coordinated financial planning. Key growth initiatives included:

A fully integrated, six-discipline planning model spanning life insurance and estate planning, advanced financial planning, tax strategy, investment advisory, business planning, and alternative investments

An expanded advisory team bringing in-house tax strategy, investment oversight, and estate planning expertise into a single, coordinated relationship

A proprietary planning process, The Elevate 360°, designed to bring all disciplines together into one cohesive plan and simplify complex financial decisions

These enhancements are part of a broader effort to reduce fragmentation in financial advice and provide clients with a more unified approach to planning.

"Elevate Financial Partners represents the next generation of agencies," said Bill Shelow, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, LLIF, President & CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners. "Stephen has built a client-first firm that invests in its people, its capabilities, and its clients' outcomes. Earning this recognition in their first full year as a LIBRA partner agency is a testament to that commitment, and we look forward to where this firm is headed."

The LIBRA recognition places Elevate among a competitive peer group of high-performing independent agencies nationwide. LIBRA serves as a principal partner platform for select agencies, providing access to carrier relationships, proprietary underwriting resources, and distribution tools that allow firms like Elevate to deliver advanced insurance and planning strategies to their clients.

Elevate serves privately held business owners, executives, and high-net-worth families with clients located throughout the United States. The firm's Newport Beach headquarters houses its executive and planning teams, with the majority of client engagements conducted virtually. To schedule a planning consultation or learn more about Elevate's services, visit www.elevatefinsvcs.com or contact the firm directly at (949) 876-5246.

About Elevate Financial Partners

Elevate Financial Partners is an independent, multi-entity financial services firm delivering integrated planning solutions to business owners, executives, professional athletes, and high-net-worth families nationwide. Through its six operating divisions spanning advanced financial planning, business planning, life insurance and estate planning, tax planning, investment advisory, and alternative investments, the firm provides comprehensive, coordinated guidance with tiered service models designed for clients at every stage of wealth. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Elevate also operates as a brokerage general agency (BGA) supporting independent financial professionals with advanced insurance strategies and distribution resources. For more information, connect on LinkedIn or visit www.elevatefinsvcs.com .

About LIBRA Insurance Partners

LIBRA Insurance Partners is the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization in the United States, dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. LIBRA exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. Partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled carrier access, product expertise, and industry-leading underwriting support resources. To learn more, visit www.LIBRAip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

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Photo: Bill Shelow, CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners, presents award to Stephen Peterson, Founder & Managing Partner of Elevate Financial Partners

SOURCE: Elevate Financial Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/elevate-financial-partners-recognized-by-libra-insurance-partners-as-1157465