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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 19:14 Uhr
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Verdict PR: The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center Faces Six-Ground Legal Challenge to Its Motion to Compel Arbitration in Los Angeles Superior Court

After Failed Attempt to Seal Complaint, The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center Now Seeks to Force Lawsuit Into Private Arbitration

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Plaintiff has filed a formal opposition to the motion to compel arbitration brought by The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center and one of its staff members in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles (Case No. 25SMCV04669). The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center is operated by James & Bentz, Inc., a California corporation.

The hearing on The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center's motion is set for May 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Mark H. Epstein in Department I of the Santa Monica Courthouse.

Plaintiff's First Amended Complaint, filed March 10, 2026, asserts thirteen causes of action against four defendants, including The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center. The claims include premises liability, general negligence, negligence per se, fraud, negligent misrepresentation, professional negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and rescission.

The original complaint against The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center was filed on September 11, 2025. The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center filed its answer on September 18, 2025. No trial date has been set.

Court Case Link: Los Angeles Superior Court Civil Case Access: https://www.lacourt.ca.gov/pages/lp/access-a-case/tp/find-case-information/cp/os-civil-case-access

MEDIA CONTACT: Logan Anthony, Verdict Public Relations, LLC., pr@verdictpublicrelations.com, (310)765-7445

SOURCE: Verdict PR



Related Documents:
  • FAC


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-pointe-malibu-recovery-center-faces-six-ground-legal-challenge-to-its-moti-1157272

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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